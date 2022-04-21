This is what Viola Davis looks like playing Michelle Obama in the series “The First Lady” | TV and Show

The actress has also been the target of criticism for her portrayal of the former US first lady.

The Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actress, Viola Davisis in charge of interpreting the former First Lady Michelle Obamain the newly released series “The First Lady” from Paramount+.

The production tells the role of the wives of the presidents of the United States, which in its first season tells the story of Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer), eleanor roosevelt (Gillian Anderson) and Michelle Obamathe latter played by Davis.

The fiction seeks to narrate the key moments of these women in the role of presidents who occupied their respective husbands. On the one hand, there is the Gerald Ford’s wife Bettywho became the president of the United States shortly after Richard Nixon resigned over the Watergate Affair.

The story of Eleanor, wife of Franklin Rooseveltis reported during the period of the WWII that he had to face together with the president.

While the narration of the role of Michelle Obama comes off after her husband, Barack Obama, became the first African-American American president.

The production tells the stories of the first ladies in parallel accompanied by flash forwards Y flashbacks.

Viola Davis as Michelle Obama

The 56-year-old actress admitted to Vanity Fair to be frightened for playing the part: “There is a lot of fear that I screwed up my portrayal of Michelle Obama. She is an icon. Everybody knows what she looks like and what she sounds like, so I’m absolutely terrified.”he declared.

Although he revealed that he is even more intimidated by Michelle’s opinion of his performance: “Mostly I am terrified of what she will think. I don’t want to insult her and have her call me. I have to make sister look good.”he declared.

However, so far the American activist has not referred to the series or the interpretation of Davis.

Those who have done so are the followers of the former first lady and the viewers of the series. this since not everyone liked the performance of the winner of an Oscarsince as some Twitter users assure Davis’s facial expressions would be exaggerated.

Who thought it was a good idea for Viola Davis to make that gesture, will it be like this all the time in the series? I say Michelle Obama does it but not always, this seems like a joke, a parody… https://t.co/eYRb37OPxs — Karen 🍿 (@BlackWidow_221B) April 17, 2022

Viola Davis’ expressions as Michelle Obama are going to become pop culture memes pic.twitter.com/UZkqKRNbXy – I congratulate you 04-22-22 🤖 (@Shakira_Global) April 17, 2022