This is what we can do if our iPhone does not appear in the Finder of our Mac

Just as we did in iTunes a few years ago, it is now our Mac that we go to to make a local backup of our iPhone or iPad, update its software or perform a complete restoration. Operations that we can do directly from the same device, yes, but if we want to do it on the Mac, the first thing that must happen is that that device appears in Finder.

Several resources to be able to access our iPhone or iPad comfortably

There are several reasons that can lead to our iPhone or iPad not being present in the sidebar just when we want to synchronize it through Finder. Fortunately, most of them have an easy fix. This is what we can do:

Unlock iPhone: In order for our iPhone to trust our Mac for the first time, it is necessary to unlock it. To make sure that this happens, it is a good idea to unlock our iPhone and plug it in only while we see the home screen on it. Properly configure the Finder sidebar: There are many items in the Finder sidebar. If our iPhone or iPad does not appear, it is best that we review that they are not hidden. For this we simply choose preferences on the menu Finderwe enter the tab Sidebar and we mark CDs, DVDs and Devices. Force Quit Finder: Sometimes Finder just doesn’t recognize the device. In these cases, it is best to force it out and reopen it. To do this we simply press Command (⌘) + Option (⌥) + esc, select Finder in the list and we touch Restart. Close other apps that could interfere: Other apps, like Xcode, Music, or Image Capture (for transferring photos to your Mac), to name just three examples, may have established a connection to your iPhone or iPad that prevents Finder from displaying it. It is not common, but to make sure, it is best to right-click on its icons in the Dock and choose Go out. Restart iPhone and Mac: A resource that will always be useful to us. After a restart, it is very likely that Finder will recognize our iPhone or iPad immediately. Trust the computer: The first time we connect an iPhone or iPad to a Mac, we must confirm that the device can trust the computer. We will do this by choosing trust this computer in the dialog that appears. Check that we really trust the computer: If we do not remember having trusted the computer or we have made the wrong choice when asked, we can reset the trust history. We will do this by opening the app Settings on our iPhone or iPad, entering Generaltapping on Transfer or reset iPhonetapping on Restore and choosing Reset location and privacy. After that, when connecting the iPhone or iPad to the Mac, we should be able to trust this computer. Check the connection cable: If we have it, let’s try to connect another device with the same cable or use another cable to connect the same devices to rule out that the cable was damaged. Check if the Mac really sees the iPhone or iPad: In the Apple () menu we choose About this Mac and then we tap on System information. In the sidebar, we touch USB and check that our iPhone appears in one of them. If so, it is best that we update the operating system of both devices. If not, we must check that the USB port works and that the cable we use is the right one. Restore Finder preferences: At this point, the last thing we can do before restoring both the iPhone and the Mac is to delete the Finder preferences. To do this, being in a Finder window, press Command (⌘) + Shift (⇧) + G, paste “~/Library/Preferences/com.apple.finder.plist” (without the quotes) and press Enter. Here we look for the com.apple.finder.plist file and delete it. We empty the trash and restart the Mac.

Before opting for a restoration of the devices, it is best that Let’s make an appointment at an Apple Store so they can perform a hardware diagnostic and make sure everything is correct. In the same store they will be able, if at this point we still do not see our iPhone or iPad in the Finder, help us with the restoration, if necessary.