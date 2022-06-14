This is what we know about ‘Knives Out 2’ on Netflix

With 40 million dollars, in 2019 Rian Johnson embarked on the adventure of writing and directing Knives Out. We mention the amount of wool that was invested for three reasons. The first, because the director came from a budget of 200 million per Star Wars: The Last Jedi (and we know how it went)

And second, because Knives Out it was one of those huge sleeper hits that grossed more than $310 million at the box office. And not only that, but he gave Johnson a Oscar nomination for his script. That is why it was not surprising that the filmmaker, after the premiere of the film, start writing a sequel.

And finally, we mention the initial budget because they not only multiplied at the box office, but also opened the doors for a $469 million deal with Netflix where the platform acquires the rights to the next two sequels of Knives Out. What is all this about? Here we tell you.

‘Knives Out’. Photo: Lionsgate

Title

As we know, The biggest inspiration for Rian Johnson has been the novels of Agatha Christie. At the time of writing the script Knives Outthought of it as a book that had its own essence, but coexisted in the same universe of crime and mystery.

With this same idea in mind, he set out to write the second part, and it was the same premise that he used to give it a title. After a few months of waiting, finally we have the official name, which remains as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

According to Rian Johnson, the idea is that each of the sequels works like a book, “have their own tone, ambitions, reasons for being… and (ta dah) a title”, He wrote on his social networks to show the announcement of the title by Netflix.

The cast

outdo the cast of Knives Out it is an impossible task. Therefore, Rian Johnson and the producers could not achieve the goal of surpassing the cast, but of matching it. And boy did they succeed with the return of Daniel Craig as the famous detective Benoit Blanc.

However. To refresh her memory, Knives Out had in its cast the spectacular Christopher Plummer with the massive presentation of Anne of Arms. But we also saw Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tony Collette, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Lakeith Sranfield, and Riki Lindhome.

For this sequel, we have Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. We know that Ethan Hawke and Jada Pinkett Smith They are also part of the film thanks to some photos from the set. But until now, no one knows anything about their characters.

Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn and Dave Bautista / Photos: Getty Images

The plot

At this point we already know that we will see detective Benoit Blanc again, who will be involved in a new adventure to solve another daunting mystery. But this time, the protagonist moves to greece to meet a bunch of unusual suspects.

I wish we had more details of the story. But as a good mystery movie, until now everything is kept secret, and the only thing left to do is wait. However, considering the line Knives Out of 2019, we will have a lot of black humor, absurd situations and emotional moments sponsored by the pedantic but effective and tender detective Blanc.

Chris Evans in ‘Knives Out’ / Photo: Lionsgate

Will there be a third movie?

As we told you, Netflix acquired the rights to the next two sequels. That assures Johnson a good time of wool and chamba for the next few years. But the interesting thing is that the deal came with a couple of conditions that are intended to ensure the success of the franchise.

First of all, because it is the most important, is that Daniel Craig was supposed to be present in the movies as the lead. The idea is that it appears in both productions. The funny thing is that Craig got to Knives Out almost out of sheer luck.

when it was announced Danny Boyle’s departure from No Time to Diethere was a downtime in production and filming. Rian Johnson took advantage of the time, and sought out the British actor, who accepted the role just before Cary Joji Fukunaga’s arrival was announced. Hence part of the deal is having Craig.

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in 2019’s ‘Knives Out’ / Photo: Lionsgate

The second condition of the deal comes with the budget. Neither of the two sequels can have less than what the first had, which was 40 million dollars. This condition may seem obvious considering the route that the first film took.

But it’s smarter than it seems to both Johnson and Netflix. For the director because so ensures that no matter how the second installment goes, you will have the necessary elements to go for the third. And for Netflix because considering that it has put 200 million dollars into other of its tapes, 40 seems like a modest budget.

Ana de Armas in ‘Knives Out’ of 2019 / Photo: Lionsgate

Release date

Netflix the premiere date has not been revealed of this second production within the universe of Knives Out. But considering that production started in January 2021, then it could be released almost at the close of the second half of this 2022.

Many were betting on a summer outing, but considering how few details we have, most likely it will be for the fall. If the rumors are true and the exit plan contemplates film festivals, then it could be with a release date in October/November after its premiere at Festivals such as Venice or Toronto (where the first premiered, by the way).

