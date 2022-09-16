This is what we know about the romance between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski

Sources report that Brad Pitt would have resumed his love life with the model Emily Ratajkowski.

By Karen Huerta

According to sources close to Brad Pitt, the British model Emily Ratajkowski caught the actor’s attention on the red carpet of the Oscars in 2020, however, at that time he did nothing about it. Now that the young woman has divorced Sebastian Bear-McClard -father of her son Sylvester, 1 year old- Brad Pitt would have taken her opportunity to ask her out, and she supposedly accepted.

It is said that the protagonist of the new movie Bullet Train has always been interested in Emily, however, he was always very discreet and respectful about it because he knew about her relationship with the film producer Sebastian.

Despite the big age difference between Brad, 58, and Emily, 31, the two have a few things in common, including that they both share raising their children with their ex-partners and love their life in show business.

So far, none of the artists has confirmed anything about it, although international media and sources close to both assure that they are secretly dating and have been having a great time together for a few weeks.

