This is what we know about the third season – El Financiero

Netflix released the new trailer for the third season of The Umbrella Academyone of the most anticipated contents of the streaming platform this year that shows the rivalry between its members with the Academy Sparrow who take their place in a fun trailer that marks its premiere for the June 22nd.

There will be some changes after the second part as the transition of Elliot Page as Viktor Haargreeves after bringing Vanya to life. The ten episodes mark the group’s return to a new reality after a mission in 1963 to save the world, but discover that their efforts to stop the apocalypse affected the timeline and their homefounded by Reginald Hargreeves.

The third season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’

The story, based on the novels by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, portrays young people who were born the same night without their respective mothers knowing they were pregnant, so they were adopted to become a team of superheroes who fight to stop the forces of evil in different places and time periods.

Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min, as an alternate Ben with complete control of his powers, accompany Page. They are joined by Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Jake Epstein.

In the series created by Steve Blackman there will be no lack of fight sequences set to the song ‘Ballroom Blitz’from Sweet, mysterious powers, and even the appearance of a kugelblitz, a black hole formed by radiation that threatens to swallow the entire universe. They will have to join forces if they want to save themselves, so they will have a few days to solve the problem. Another of the unexpected returns is Pogo’sthe chimpanzee with advanced intelligence who dies in the first season.