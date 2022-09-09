This is what will happen after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

What will Elizabeth II’s mass funerals be like in the UK? 1:15

London (CNN) — With the death of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, every detail of the next fifteen days has been planned and rehearsed down to the smallest detail, and was even authorized by the monarch herself.



Regular meetings have been held for decades between the many agencies involved, from central and local government departments to military and religious authorities and representatives of the 14 other countries where she was also head of state.

The Union flag will be lowered on public buildings across the UK. The Royal Standard, which is the monarch’s personal flag, never flies half-staff because the monarch never dies.

While many of the details have yet to be released, here’s what we know so far.

King Charles III

Prince Charles automatically became king upon the death of his mother. He will be known as King Carlos III.

From now on he will be the head of state not only of the United Kingdom, but of 14 other kingdoms of the Commonwealth of Nations, better known as the Commonwealth, including Australia and Canada. He will also become head of the 56-member Commonwealth, although it is not a hereditary role, after Commonwealth leaders agreed to succeed him to the post at a meeting in London in 2018.

Charles III also became head of the British Armed Forces, the judiciary and the civil service, and is the supreme governor of the Church of England. He is the Fountain of Honour, which means that all honors, such as knighthood, will now be bestowed in his name.

Salute of arms and change of titles

One of the first formalities to take place will be a meeting of the Accession Council in a traditional ceremony at the 500-year-old St James’s Palace in London. The ceremony consists of two parts. In the first part, the death of the sovereign is formally announced and the new sovereign is proclaimed. It is a closed-door meeting, but attended by hundreds of dignitaries and members of the Privy Council, which is a panel of royal advisers.

The Chief Garter King of Arms will read the Proclamation from the palace balcony and cannon salutes will resound throughout the capital. There will be subsequent proclamations at the Royal Stock Exchange in the financial district and in the nations’ capitals: Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast. The flags will shine again in full extension while the proclamations are made.

The second part of the Accession Council will be attended by the king and other members of royalty. For the first time in history, we will be able to see this centenary ritual because it will be broadcast live.

Prince William is now first in line to the throne and has inherited the title of Duke of Cornwall and the income derived from it from his father. He is now independently wealthy and his wife, Kate, has taken the title of Duchess of Cornwall, replacing Camilla, who technically becomes queen consort.

The world will then see King Charles III take a series of oaths and swear allegiance to the Church of Scotland.

Condolence books will then be opened at St. James’s Palace and elsewhere. After the Accession Council, Carlos III will return to Buckingham Palace to meet with senior political and ecclesiastical officials before retiring.

Within 24 hours of the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, there will be cannon salutes throughout London, one round for each year of Elizabeth’s life, and a communiqué from the new king will be issued. A service will be held in St. Paul’s Cathedral in the coming days, which the royal family will not attend. It is a time for the public to remember their queen. Local ceremonies are expected to be held across the country. The queen was supreme governor of the Church of England.

In the coming days the bells of Westminster Abbey, St. Paul’s and Windsor Castle will ring.

funeral plans

As monarch, Queen Elizabeth automatically receives a publicly funded state funeral, with details to be released in the coming days. The queen herself passed away at Balmoral Castle, her residence in Scotland, so preparations will be made in the coming days for her transfer to England.

Elizabeth may have approved her own funeral plans, but they can only be authorized by the sitting monarch. King Carlos III will fulfill that function in a meeting with the count marshal who supervises the ceremonial acts. We can assume that he will give his approval, since he has seen the plans and may have made adjustments as part of the planning process.

The last order of business for the death is expected to be a meeting of the Lord Chamberlain’s Committee, responsible for running the Royal Household, to make sure everything is in place for the next two weeks, including the state funeral in Westminster and the burial at Windsor.

The previous monarchs were veiled in Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster, which houses the Parliament of the United Kingdom. His coffin rests on a raised platform in the center of the room and is guarded 24 hours a day by units of the Sovereign’s Body Guard, Foot Guard or Household Mounted Cavalry Regiment.

Members of the British royal family who hold high military rank, the sovereign’s consort, and the heir to the throne are often given ceremonial royal funerals instead.

Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband of more than 70 years and the longest-living British spouse in history, was given a ceremonial royal funeral at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, west London, in April 2021. The restrictions Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they limited the congregation to 30 family members and close friends.

Felipe was also heavily involved in planning his own funeral service, making sure the ceremony reflected his military affiliations and personal interests. Millions of people watched the televised funeral procession and service from their homes, but crowds were prevented from gathering at Windsor or other royal residences.

The other members of the royal family, their children and their spouses usually have a private royal ceremony.

David Wilkinson, Susannah Cullinane, Peter Wilkinson, and Laura Smith-Spark contributed reporting.