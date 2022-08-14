This is what Zendaya looked like on PrankStars in 2011

Since Zendaya joined the cast of spider-man and became the main star of euphoria, the public has not stopped talking about it. Due to her incredible talent and her desire to continue growing, she stole the eyes of the entire audience and is ready to continue shining in the artistic environment.

But, before she got to where she got to, the actress had to start her career from the bottom up. After several attempts, she finally became one of the stars of Disney. Due to her interest in dancing, acting and singing, she was able to be part of the leading cast of shake it up and bring Rocky Blue to life.

Because she was one of the stars of the moment, the studio decided that the actress would participate in other projects. In this way, she was part of some episodes of prankstars. If you don’t know what she’s about or you’ve never seen her there, we’ll show you everything below. Look!

Zendaya and her participation in the Disney reality show. (Source: Instagram- zendaya)

The day Zendaya participated in PrankStars

In addition to giving us series and movies that became a success, Disney Channel also opted for fun and entertaining programs. In this way, they launched prankstars on July 15, 2011. It was characterized as a hidden camera reality show, whose main objective was to make the audience and their guests laugh.

To carry out this show, the studio chose a star from their channel. It was Mitchel Musso, who had put himself in the shoes of Oliver, Hannah Montana’s best friend. In each episode, the actor joined forces with other artists from the House of Mouse.

In this way, several young people were taken by their friends or relatives to unpredictable places with the intention of meeting their favorite celebrities. In each episode a different star appeared and also a different person, who had to fall for the innocent and fun joke. Some of the guests were Selena Gomez, Debby Ryan, Bridgit Mendler, Bella Thorne, Zendayaamong others.

In the case of the last actress, she participated in the reality show a total of three times. Because she was part of Shake It Up, one of the series of the moment, there were many young people who had the dream of meeting her and being able to give her a hug.

Because prankstars It was broadcast during 2011, the interpreter looked very young. At that time she was around 15 years old, she sported her hair at shoulder length and parted on her side, which caused her bangs to fall “wildly” on the right side of the head. her face.

This is what Zendaya looked like in the Disney reality show. (Source: ZendayaSite – twitter)

Although the program was an on-screen success DisneyThe truth is that it did not last long. The show was canceled due to its driver Mitchel Musso, who in mid-October 2011 was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Did you know this Disney show? What do you think of the look of the actress?

