This is what Zendaya would look like in the new Barbie movie with Margot Robbie

The movie of Barbie that will star Margot Robbie is in the process of production, but fans ask for the incorporation of Zendaya. This is how the actress would look if she joined the cast.

in the last few monthsZendaya He has shown his great talent in front of the cameras. Moreover, the actress became one of the most versatile in Hollywood due to her great performances. Among them are the two seasons of euphoriathe HBO Max seriesY the last Spider-Man movie in which he played MJ. Although, as if this were not enough, now the star is immersed in different projects.

However, it should be noted that now fans of Zendaya They have another wish for the actress. In the last few hours, a photograph of her dressed in pink with a look very similar to the one she uses has been leaked. Margot Robbie on the set of her new feature film: Barbie. So much so that, seeing the postcards of Tom Holland’s current girlfriend, many have asked for her to join the cast of this film directed by Greta Gerwig.

Even so, the possibility of seeing Zendaya with Margot Robbie in the new film of Barbie it is scarce. Well, since the production they have not confirmed anything about a new signing and the actress has not spoken about it either. In fact, the truth is that the artist is immersed in the filming of a new series whose release date is still unknown.

On the other hand, as for the movie Barbiealthough it is in full production process and the leading role of Ryan Gosling Y margot robbie, there is no release date yet. In any case, it is estimated that it could reach theaters in July 2023 and it is already one of the most anticipated by fans of the protagonists.

Although, as if this were not enough, the cast of Barbie is also well known since they have signed personalities such as Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Nicola Coughlan, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon. In the case of joining Zendaya could bring to life the best friend of the main character who, according to the original story, is very similar to the actress in real life.