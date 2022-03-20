This is what Zoë Kravitz looks like in her Range Rover on the way to the red carpet

The MET Gala 2022 is approaching and our beloved Zoë Kravitz intends to shine on this red carpet after her incredible role as Catwoman in the Batman movie. We tell you everything you need to know about this event.

March 20, 2022 5:25 p.m.

Zoe Kravitz, the famous American actress, made a huge leap to fame. Despite her battles throughout her career, Zoë is recognized in the world of cinema for different films in which she participated. In this last time, She amazed us all with her incredible role as Catwoman in the Batman movie and she’s going for more!

The daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, does not stop echoing in the news. He loves to express himself and give notes, so that others know a little more about his outstanding career. On this occasion, will be part of the famous MET Gala 2022 event. A double event that started in 2021 and whose purpose is to pay tribute to American fashion. As expected, our beautiful Catwoman does not want to miss it!

With her incredible changes of looks and clothing, always setting a fashion that highlights that elegant personality of the Kravitz family, Zoë is a trend on the networks. Many female fans of hers follow her beautiful outfits as well as the beauty product brands that she promotes herself. But what would our incredible Zoë Kravitz be without her extraordinary truck? Clearly, her Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic is the key to dazzling and having a very special red carpet entrance.

Range Rover Spot Autobiography Dynamic model.

This off-roader provides comfort and safety at every turn. She is listed around 150 thousand dollars and is the loyal companion of the actress. A truck that accompanies her on family outings as well as big events and was a key witness to her amazing growth. A refined and luxurious vehicle, very true to its style!

This event will be a way to unite the North American community again after the pandemic and bet, once again, on the world of fashion. Not going out on the streets limited the use of elegant clothing and also greatly harmed clothing stores, as well as thousands of designers. This second part will be called “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” and will take place on May 2, where different collections will be shown.