This is what Zoe Kravitz looks like with the Catwoman mask

Zoë Kravitz, the actress who plays Selina Kyle in The Batman, has shared a spectacular photo shoot on her Instagram account to promote Matt Reeves’ film

The Batman, the new DC Comics movie is already in theaters this weekend, and in it we can see Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, and although her character is never named as Catwoman, the public recognizes her as such. She keeps cats as pets, claiming that she likes strays, and she has all the fluid movement that audiences know Catwoman for. While Kravitz wears a mask for the role, she is more of a mask—a winter hat with a space cut out for her to see through. However, now we can see the actress with the traditional Catwoman mask in a photo session that she has shared through her Instagram account and that you can see below.

The photos Zoe Kravitz shared reveal her exploring a different side of the character than fans saw in batman this weekend. In the film, the actress did not have the opportunity to wear a more sophisticated Catwoman mask.

The mask she wore in The Batman looks homemade, which is fitting for Selina Kyle at this point in her life. When Robert Pattinson’s Batman meets her in the new film, Zoë Kravitz is still at the beginning of her journey as Catwoman. While she has the slick moves and the motorcycle, she has yet to take the title.

While Selina Kyle may not have taken on the Catwoman moniker yet in batman, was immediately recognizable as the antihero. Part of that may be due to the special training Zoë Kravitz received during production for the role. Speaking to Empire, the actress revealed that she watched videos of big cats and lions to see how they fought. Studying the movements of animals helped her coordinate her own movements on paper. She explained that during her fight scenes with Batman, she wondered how someone much smaller than him had a chance. In the end, she revealed that she decided Catwoman had a chance because she was “quick and tricky”.

As strange as that training sounds, it was worth it. Zoe Kravitz walked out of a building, fought Batman and moved through speakeasies with a distinctly feline grace that helped embody her character for the film. It will be interesting to see how her character changes if the sequels happen. Will Zoe Kravitz don the more traditional Catwoman mask in The Batman 2? Will she watch more cat videos to further develop her fighting style? Could the sequel see Catwoman with a wide-ranging reputation in Gotham City similar to what Batman had? The movie ended with Selina Kyle seemingly on a mission for personal growth. It will be exciting to see her story unfold as it progresses.