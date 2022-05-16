This is what Zoe Saldaña looked like in Law and Order

If we talk about stars who have earned the affection of the public for their effort, talent and charisma, without a doubt Zoe Saldana stands out in that list. Since she began her career, the interpreter knew how to reach the big leagues.

During all these years, he had the opportunity to demonstrate his acting wealth and be part of productions that left everyone speechless. Since she shone in Avatar she never stopped growing artistically, and she is always ready for new challenges.

But before being part of one of the most iconic films of the seventh art, the interpreter began to work in this profession with secondary characters. One of her first appearances was in Law and orderone of the best known series on the small screen.

Zoe Saldaña shone in Law and Order: Look how she looked in 2004!

Law and order It was one of the series that gained a lot of success on the small screen. Being so well known and acclaimed by the public, it served as a “school” for many actors who later succeeded in that profession.

Zoe Zaldana He was part of the great list of interpreters who had an appearance in said series. When she was just 21 years old, the actress was part of this production. Nevertheless, It was only a small cameo in the episode titled Merger.

Because she was more of an extra than a lead, viewers were unable to see the great talent that the famous actress possesses. Nevertheless, later he had a second chance and returned to fiction in 2004.

Unlike the first experience, in this second chance she did become one of the protagonists of the chapter. It was the episode titled Special Victims Unitwhere he was in charge of giving life to Gabrielle Vega, Javier’s daughter.

Her father was a heroin addict who ended up murdering a young woman when she was 19 years old. Finding out that he had a daughter, he made the decision to clean up and write to Gabrielle every day. Upon leaving her, the girl must show that she trusts her rehabilitation.

As expected, Zoe Saldana shined in this episode of Law and order. Since it was released in 2004, the actress was much younger. However, there is no doubt that she looks the same and that time did not play any tricks on her. She is always more beautiful!

While everyone falls in love with her looks and her appearance, the 43-year-old interpreter prepares for the premieres of two highly anticipated films: the sequel to Avatar from james cameron and the third part of Guardians of the Galaxy.

What is your favorite work of the interpreter?