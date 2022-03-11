This is where Bad Bunny lives: These are the three mansions of the 28-year-old singer

bad bunny He has become one of the most popular artists of the moment, monopolizing the popularity charts, being the singer with the most reproductions on digital platforms and selling out tickets at each of his concerts, regardless of the size of the venue where he performs.

Along with the success he has achieved in his musical career, the Puerto Rican has invested his earnings in three properties where he usually spends his free time.

This is how the three mansions of the singer are

Although Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio keeps his private life secret, it is known that the interpreter of “Yonaguni” has three properties located in Los Angeles, Miami and Puerto Rico.

However, the exact location of the properties is unknown despite the interest of his fans who want to learn more about Bad Bunny’s lifestyle.

Despite this, the “Bad Rabbit” usually uses his official Instagram account to share some details of his home with all his followers.

Where does Bad Bunny currently live?

Before starting his most recent tour entitled ‘World’s Hottest Tour’, the singer was at his residence in Puerto Rico, which is speculated to be located in the municipality of Vega Baja, where he was born and grew up until reaching the fame that enjoy today.