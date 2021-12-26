Shot of the transfer market, it is made for the closure of the negotiation. After the back and forth, the former Inter player has decided on his new club. He will move immediately, in January he will already be with the club.

Transfer market, it’s done: this is where the former Inter Milan will play

It’s done, the transfer market is over. The former Inter Milan has chosen his new destination, thus definitively saying goodbye to his Parisian experience.

After a back and forth that lasted too long, the final choice by the player who has been associated with several top European clubs has arrived. There was the possibility of his return to Serie A, but it was shelved. The destination is in La Liga, a place to which he returns after several years spent away from Spain.

Rafinha is the hit of the transfer market, it is made for the passage to Real Sociedad. The Iberian club will be ready to join one of the talents of Paris Saint-Germain in the squad.

PSG market, Rafinha shot: it arrives immediately

They are colleagues of Fichajes.net to reveal the last of the market facing PSG, with Real Sociedad having reached an agreement for the Rafinha shot.

The Brazilian player found himself too closed by the huge amount of players who arrived at PSG in the last market session and, for this reason, is now looking for space elsewhere. He does not want to lose his place in the green-gold national team, in view of Qatar 2022 and will try to make an impact with Real Sociedad to regain his place in the Brazilian expedition.

Latest in the market, the details shot Rafinha

The details of the Rafinha coup have been revealed, in the upcoming transfer market: to Real Sociedad on loan, without right or obligation to redeem. The desire to affect, then who knows that the club will not be able to find a new agreement to win it definitively, at the end of the season. The Iberian club has been following the former Barcelona profile for some time and everything will be official in a short time.