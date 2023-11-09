This is why Ana de Armas stopped following Gal Gadot on social media

CFights between coworkers are very common and happen for different reasons. This may be due to different ways of doing things or personal issues, but they are also due to very different opinions about the state of the world. And this is exactly what happened in between ana de armas And girl gadotDue to which Cuban unfollowed him.

As is well known, the star of the ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Fast and Furious’ saga was born in the Petah Tikva region of Israel. As is logical, she is in favor of the actions of her country’s military and, in fact, was involved herself when she had to complete mandatory service.

Gal Gadot’s actions that Ana de Armas did not like

To help the rest of the world understand its and Israel’s position, it was reported Gal Gadot was going to hold a screening with images of Hamas’ atrocities against its people, An incident that had a great impact on social media, where they did not hesitate to attack the actress and pointed out the irony that her character in the sequel to ‘Wonder Woman’ had saved several Arab children from several missiles.

Amidst all this controversy, many people noticed that Ana de Armas unfollowed girl gadot, which they interpret as Cuba’s clear opposition to its partner’s stance. “Movie star and Oscar nominee Ana de Armas has unfollowed former IDF soldier and aspiring actress Gal Gadot on Instagram,” expressed one of the accounts that follows Ana de Armas’ daily feed.

At present, neither of them has spoken publicly about whether there is a rift between them or not. Meanwhile, Gal Gadot keeps sharing with her followers pictures of the bloody battle taking place between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.