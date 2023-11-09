This is why Ana de Armas stopped following Gal Gadot on social networks

lYou Conflict They are very common among professional colleagues and for different reasons. Some of this is due to differences in working methods or personal issues, but they are also due to very different opinions about the state of the world. And this is exactly what happened in between Ana de Armas and Gal GadotDue to which his Cuban partner was ‘unfollowed’.

As is well known, the protagonist of the ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Fast and Furious’ saga was born in Petah Tikva, an area in Israel, Logically, she is in favor of the actions of her country’s military and, in fact, was involved herself when she had to perform mandatory service.

Gal Gadot’s action that Ana de Armas might not have liked

To help the rest of the world understand her and Israel’s position, it was reported that Gal Gadot was hosting Projection with images of Hamas atrocities Against his own people. An incident that had a great impact on social networks, where they did not hesitate to attack the actress and pointed out the irony that her character had saved several Arab children from several missiles in the sequel to ‘Wonder Woman’.

Amidst all this controversy, many people have realized that Ana de Armas has stopped following Gal Gadot, which they interpret as a clear protest on behalf of Cuba towards their partner’s position. “Movie star and Oscar nominee Ana de Armas has unfollowed Former IDF soldier and aspiring actress Gal Gadot on Instagram,” says one of the accounts that follows Ana de Armas’ daily information.

As of now, neither of them have spoken publicly about whether there is a rift between them or not. Meanwhile, Gal Gadot continues to share with her followers bloody battle pictures It is happening between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.