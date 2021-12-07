This is why Angelina Jolie’s coat is a must of the season

Let it be for one stroll in the center with the friends or for an evening romantic, i coats in light palette are the reply to all the doubts of season. And to confirm it, he thought about it Angelina Jolie, than to drink a coffee in the company of the daughters Vivienne And Zahara sported an elegant camel coat signed MaxMara simply perfect.

The star of Eternals was immortalized by paparazzi to Los Feliz, neighborhood in the heart of Los Angeles, in the company of his daughters teenagers Zahara and Vivienne, aged 16 and 13 respectively. The photo, taken up Instagram, sparked positive reactions on the web, where is it Angelina Jolie she was reconfirmed queen of style (mostly urban) and of elegance.

Angelina Jolie chose to leave the coat of MaxMara open on the front, leaving great freedom of movement and accompanying with elegance the silhouette of the actress. From under the coat you can see a very simple one White T-shirt combined with trousers Dior black and white with Press, which sits beautifully with the style minimal of the camel coat and confers class and elegance to the outfit flaunted by Angelina.

This type of coat is ideal for the winter season. They have lines soft that marry both with an outfit sporty, maybe one suit and a couple of sneakers, but also with a dress with boots. In the case of Angelina Jolie, the extra touch of style is undoubtedly given by bag of the same color as the coat Loro Piana and a couple of flip flops in leather and white leather. The hair is left loose and fall smoothly on the shoulders. An outfit simply perfect which highlights the star’s physique Eternals.