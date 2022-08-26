This is why “Avatar” returns to theaters

As part of a marketing strategy, the producers of 20th Century will bring the first “Avatar” movie back to the big screen. The reason? The company is preparing a second film, but first they want fans to enjoy the first film in theaters again.

The film It will be re-released in selected movie theaters from September 22, as a prelude to the arrival of “Avatar 2”, the new installment of the James Cameron saga that will be released in 2023.

The epic, directed by James Cameron, was nominated for nine Academy Awards, winning Best Cinematography, Production Design and Visual Effects.

“Avatar 2” will be a revamped version with an even larger format, the company revealed in an announcement it made to the media.

“Avatar” tells the story of Jake Sully, a former marine who joins an invasion of the peaceful planet Pandora through an artificial body dominated by his mind, known as an avatar, although after meeting the inhabitants of that world he decides to fight by his side.

The first film was released in 2009 and the new version was adapted to modern visual formats, such as 4K, as well as being able to enjoy a renewed presentation in 3D formats and even larger screens, such as IMAX.

According to information published by La Lista, Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodríguez and Stephen Lang will be part of the cast of this film, considered one of the most important of its time in terms of visual and technological development.