This is why Bitcoin might be a better investment than Gold

What differentiates Bitcoin from Gold and why could the first cryptocurrency be a better investment? We have listed the characteristics and reasons that give Bitcoin the advantage over the precious metal.

The biggest goal for Bitcoin (BTC) right now is all about its become a digital version of gold. While cryptocurrency enthusiasts envision a world where digital assets have real use in our daily lives, as things stand, the most valuable cryptocurrency is just starting to scratch the surface as a legitimate store of value.

Institutions are starting to allocate portions of their wallets to Bitcoin and companies like MicroStrategy and Tesla are even buying Bitcoin for their balance sheets. I expect many organizations to follow these pioneers, creating a path to cement Bitcoin as a real ‘digital gold‘.

I think the first cryptocurrency has some important advantages over the precious metal. Read on to find out why Bitcoin could be a better investment than gold.

How Bitcoin and Gold are similar

First, it’s worth understanding the similarities between Bitcoin and gold. As you may already know, they both possess scarcity. Only 21 million Bitcoins can be mined and there is only a limited amount of gold in the earth’s crust. Basic economic principles tell us that if supply is fixed and demand increases, that means prices are expected to rise. This situation supports the appreciation of the price, so it is not surprising that thegold is seen as a secure asset to be held because it should maintain its value over time.

In addition to being used in jewelry due to its luster and rarity, gold has some utility, mainly in electronics components. Bitcoin, on the other hand, is slowly starting to gain momentum when it comes to real-world use cases. Late last year, El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender. Due to its speed and low costs, cryptocurrency can be used for remittances, financial transactions that usually involve high fees.

How Bitcoin is better than gold

If we dig a little deeper though, we’ll see that Bitcoin has a serious advantage over gold.

Let’s revisit the theme of shortage. What you initially assume about the gold supply is probably imperfect. According to the US Geological Survey, about three-quarters of the gold in the earth’s crust has already been mined. There are still more than 50,000 tons underground. If for some reason the price of gold were to skyrocket, mining companies may find it useful to mine deposits that are currently not economically viable to access.

This simply means that the supply of gold can increase if market conditions permit. The supply of Bitcoin is absolutely limited, as it is based on a computer code that cannot be tampered with. This is why it is such a volatile asset. Supply cannot be adjusted to meet changing demand to smooth out any imbalance. Increasing Bitcoin’s 20 million life limit required a so-called hard fork, which leaves Bitcoin as we know it unchanged and creates a new cryptocurrency with optimized code and features.

Furthermore, contrary to the properties of gold, the Bitcoin is easy to store and move. It is also divisible up to eight decimal places and can be used in transactions. Try taking a gold bar to a restaurant and slicing a small piece of it to pay the bill. This is not practical.

If the qualitative characteristics aren’t enough to convince you of the benefits of Bitcoin, then let’s take a look at the cold and hard numbers. Since May 2013 (the first data provided by Coin Market Cap), Bitcoin’s value increased by over 24,400%. At the same time, the price of an ounce of gold only increased by 25%.

To be fair, Bitcoin is extremely volatile and is a much more difficult asset to own for your peace of mind. To illustrate, someone who puts their entire equity in physical gold would likely be able to sleep better at night than someone who went all-in on Bitcoin. But for a long time, the return of Bitcoin speaks for itself.

Bitcoin and gold will always collide in the investment world. However, it should now be surprisingly clear that cryptocurrency is becoming a much better place to park your money, as long as you’re willing to put up with the extreme volatility of cryptocurrency in the short term.

Graphs of Bitcoin and Gold compared

Bitcoin (BTC) chart

Gold Chart (GOLD)

