This is why Bitcoin traders should not take US inflation data from CoinTelegraph into account

© Reuters. This is why Bitcoin traders should not take US inflation data into account
On February 10, the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 7.5% rise in the consumer price index (CPI). As a result, analysts were quick to find any possible connection to the price trend of cryptocurrencies. Indeed, historical correlation data shows that investors should carefully examine whether there is a relationship between (BTC) and major economic indicators.
Generally, it would be not recommended to look at intraday movements, especially considering that most assets are not traded 24 hours a day.
More importantly, the depth of Bitcoin’s order book pales in comparison to that of gold, and the futures of the S&P 500. Even when aggregating stablecoin trading, Bitcoin’s average weekly volume amounts to $ 7 billion. By comparison, the S&P 500’s three largest exchange-traded funds manage $ 54 billion.
Read the full text on Cointelegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.