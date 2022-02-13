This is why Bitcoin traders should not take US inflation data from CoinTelegraph into account

On February 10, the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 7.5% rise in the consumer price index (CPI). As a result, analysts were quick to find any possible connection to the price trend of cryptocurrencies. Indeed, historical correlation data shows that investors should carefully examine whether there is a relationship between (BTC) and major economic indicators.

Generally, it would be not recommended to look at intraday movements, especially considering that most assets are not traded 24 hours a day.

More importantly, the depth of Bitcoin’s order book pales in comparison to that of gold, and the futures of the S&P 500. Even when aggregating stablecoin trading, Bitcoin’s average weekly volume amounts to $ 7 billion. By comparison, the S&P 500’s three largest exchange-traded funds manage $ 54 billion.

