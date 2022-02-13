This is why Bitcoin traders should not take US inflation data into account

On February 10, the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 7.5% rise in the consumer price index (CPI). As a result, analysts were quick to find any possible connection to the price trend of cryptocurrencies. Indeed, historical correlation data shows that investors should carefully examine whether there is any relationship between Bitcoin (BTC) and major economic indicators.

Generally, it would be not recommended to look at intraday movements, especially considering that most assets are not traded 24 hours a day.

Even more important, Bitcoin’s order book depth pales in comparison to gold, WTI and S&P 500 futures. Even when aggregating stablecoin trading, Bitcoin’s average weekly volume amounts to $ 7 billion. By comparison, the S&P 500’s three largest exchange-traded funds manage $ 54 billion.

This means that a large order flow placed by a single entity could easily alter the trend of the cryptocurrency market, while an order of the same size would have less impact on WTI, S&P 500 and gold.

Does Bitcoin Price Advance Inflation Data?

On February 10, following the publication of the 7.5% rise in the US consumer price index, the price of Bitcoin fell to $ 43,200, leading analysts at CNBC to correlate the two events:

“Bitcoin falls slightly as the 10-year Treasury yield hits 2% on a higher-than-expected inflation ratio.”

Bitcoin dips slightly as 10-year Treasury yield tops 2% on hotter-than-expected inflation report https://t.co/bI8NzMQRPD – CNBC (@CNBC) February 10, 2022

This statement has undoubtedly assessed the market conditions correctly at the time, but a longer time horizon should be considered when analyzing certain economic data. Furthermore, there is a possibility that Bitcoin does not have a relevant price correlation, which needs to be tested.

From a long-term comparison chart between Bitcoin’s price and US inflation, an impression of distorted correlation and causality emerges, especially using logarithmic charts.

US CPI (orange, left) vs. Bitcoin / USD (blue, right). Source: TradingView

If anything, it must be said that Bitcoin anticipated the economic data by about three months: in particular, in September 2020, while the inflation data stagnated below 1.5%, and more recently in May 2021.

After that, Bitcoin lost momentum by failing to break out of the $ 60,000 support, while the sharp rise in CPI stopped at 5.4% two months later in July.

Over the past 12 months, the correlation coefficient between Bitcoin’s price and US inflation has fluctuated between positive 0.95 and negative 0.94. Therefore, associating one with the other makes little sense from a statistical approach.

Do traditional markets really show a correlation with Bitcoin?

Another common mistake is attributing the correlation of other assets to Bitcoin’s performance. Sure, there may be a few consecutive months of 0.65 correlation (positive or negative) over an annual cycle, but the data suggests caution.

30-day correlation charts between Bitcoin, S & P500, WTI oil and TIP ETF. Source: TradingView

For example, between August and September 2021, the correlation between the S&P 500 and BTC averaged 0.65. However, these are data to be taken with a grain of salt, as it is not possible to reveal this trend over a longer period of time.

No price relationship has been highlighted between Bitcoin and other major assetssuch as the WTI oil price and the iShares TIPS Bond ETF, which tracks an index composed of inflation-protected US Treasury bonds.

Several data suggest that investors should ignore the intraday after the release of the economic data because, as stated in the beginning, the data could provide a false correlation and consequent causality.

While inflation or other data can influence prices in the short term, they do not necessarily have a lasting impact on the main trend.. In conclusion, the correlation chart versus traditional markets leaves little doubt that Bitcoin is an asset class in its own right.

The views expressed herein are solely ofauthor and do not necessarily reflect those of Cointelegraph. Every investment carries risk – you should conduct your research before making a decision.