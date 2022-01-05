This is why Bitcoin will reach $ 100,000 in 2022

A number of reasons have led many, including analysts and eloquent figures in the world of cryptocurrencies, to argue that Bitcoin will reach altitude 100 thousand dollars. Already the news, in and of itself, is quite interesting, but the even more surprising thing is that it seems to reach this goal in the first three months of the year. 2022. What will push the crypto queen to this very important listing? Let’s see all the reasons together. Obviously this is the right time to invest in cryptocurrency. An excellent solution is eToro which allows you to buy and sell Bitcoins in an easy, fast and secure way.

Bitcoin will reach $ 100,000 in the first 3 months of 2022

Analysts seem to have little doubt about the potential of Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency queen will hit $ 100,000 in the first 3 months of 2022. forecast there is also Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of the cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo. Here is what he said during an interview with CNBC:

I am quite optimistic about Bitcoin. I think it will hit $ 100,000 this year, probably in the middle.

Why this certainty? The first thing that catches the eye are the many companies they are investing in Bitcoin. Think of MicroStrategy and Square who bought huge amounts of bitcoins. A trend that will bring the price of the cryptocurrency to very important levels. Furthermore, Trenchev referred to another fundamental aspect in the world economy: theinflation.

There is no doubt that Bitcoin’s inflation is more than 3 times lower than that of dollar USE. This has led the crypto queen to position herself between store of value and coverage of inflation. As a result, according to Trenchev and several other analysts, its value is expected to rise again in the short term.

Added to this is the recent adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador. Latin America is proving fertile, pro cryptocurrencies. Here is what he said about this Trenchev:

I think Latin America is a poster for economies with some difficulties, managing their own currencies and their respective central banks facing some challenges. So surely all of them are potential candidates for the adoption of cryptocurrencies as legal tender, and it’s amazing how much cryptocurrencies, and particularly Bitcoin, have come in just 13 years.

Finally, we must necessarily conclude with the new opening of Tesla towards Bitcoin.