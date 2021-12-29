This is why Bitcoin would not be so dangerous for the environment

The workhorse used by those who are against Bitcoin is its energy consumption in the extraction phase, technically called mining. In reality, according to various data, this would not be a reality. In other words, undermining the cryptocurrency queen would not be so dangerous for the environment. What’s the reason? Power consumption does not automatically imply a environmental impact for so-called carbon emissions. Here are all the details of this news.

Bitcoin: mining consumes energy but be careful to say that it impacts the environment

So be careful to say that the mining has a negative impact on the environment, better be a little more cautious. Indeed, it cannot be said for certain that energy consumption is synonymous with carbon emissions. If we talk about Bitcoin in this sense, the same should be done with Google, Netflix, Amazon and many others. True, many of these companies have made efforts to achieve the consumption of power produced solely and exclusively from renewable sources. But the same is also true for the world’s leading crypto by capitalization.

According to some estimates, its grid would consume around 120 terawatt hours of electricity per year. This is 0.55% of all electricity generation in the world. Nonetheless, the Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index of the University of Cambridge said:

Bitcoin’s environmental footprint currently remains marginal at best. It is essential to distinguish between electricity consumption and environmental footprint. The first relates to the total amount of electricity used by the Bitcoin mining process. The latter concerns the environmental implications of Bitcoin mining. What ultimately matters to the environment is not the level of electricity consumption itself, but the carbon intensity of the energy sources used to generate that electricity.

For example, a unit of wind energy does not have the same environmental impact as a unit of coal. It should therefore make us breathe a sigh of relief that Bitcoin are looking to use more renewable energy for mining. In addition to the fact that this process requires a much lower energy consumption than that used by the financial and industrial sectors for gold mining. In fact, a recent study confirms that the queen’s power consumption cryptocurrencies it is less than half of both of these sectors.

Initiatives in favor of the environment but not at the expense of cryptocurrencies

The fact that large companies are approaching mining, such as Jasmine Technology, is encouraging the race to numerous initiatives aimed at making Bitcoin increasingly energy efficient. Let’s think about the Bitcoin Mining Council, established to promote transparency on the energy consumption of miners and improve their efficiency. Or even al Crypto Climate Accord aiming for zero emissions for the entire crypto industry by 2040.

In conclusion, it is therefore important to avoid associating the energy consumption during the extraction of Bitcoin with the environmental impact due to emissions. Let us remember that most of the miners had to abandon China, thus pouring into countries where energy production derives from renewable sources, while many others have long ago relied onclean energy to mine cryptocurrencies.