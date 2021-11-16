This is why Emma Watson turned down many roles in famous films

After Harry Potter, Emma Watson was approached for new films but turned down leading roles in famous films. The reason? there he is

Virtually all of us know the face of Emma Watson because we associate it with that of the young, brilliant and you can witch Hermione Granger’s Harry Potter.

In fact, the actress became famous in a flash since she played Harry’s friend in the famous saga, and has entered the hearts of millions of people around the world.

After the success of Harry Potter, Emma Watson has starred in several other films.

Among the most famous there are certainly We are infinite (2012) The beauty and the Beast (2017) and the adaptation of the novel by Louisa May Alcott Little Women (2019).

Despite the successes, Emma Watson has always tried to stay out of the spotlight and largely avoided taking part in films in which he starred.

**Emma Watson leaves her acting career? Here’s what’s true (and what’s not) **

All the famous roles that Emma Watson has turned down over the course of her career

Emma Watson, 31, played the role of Hermione for a decade starting in the early 2000s.

However, its popularity increased even more as the franchise ended.

Once Hermione’s wand is hung on the wall, Many other high-level roles have been proposed to Watson.

Parties that she refused, however, leaving the fans speechless.

Among the roles the actress turned down are Cinderella in the 2015 Disney remake Cinderella, that of Anastasia Steele in 50 shades of Grey and Mia’s in La La Land.

That’s why Emma Watson turned down so many roles

If you think that why Emma Watson turned down these prestigious roles is related to a question of money, you are very wrong.

Emma Watson has previously paused her career to pursue her studies.

Just like her character of Hermione, Emma has also always been a lover of culture, which is why she has decided to turn down some starring parts in order to continue her college studies.

The actress had in fact enrolled in the Brown University in 2009 but he had to give up almost immediately to shoot the last film of Harry Potter.

She then resumed in 2012 and for a few years she focused only on lessons and exams, graduating in English Literature in 2014.

Despite many people criticizing her choice to pause an extremely lucrative career to go to college, Emma Watson had the deep feeling that if she didn’t step back then, she would never have the opportunity to do so.

In an old interview, the actress had in fact told of her decision to enroll at the university:

“I was discovering that fame was reaching a point of no return. At that moment I realized that if I wanted to get away to pursue other passions, it was now or never “.