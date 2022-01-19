This is why Ethereum is the next Bitcoin

The cryptocurrency has experienced a year on a roller coaster, posting record highs and devastating lows over the past 12 months.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the most popular and best-known cryptocurrency in the world, with a market capitalization of over $ 1.1 trillion, which represents nearly half of the $ 2.6 trillion cryptocurrency market.

While Bitcoin has its fair share of benefits, there is another cryptocurrency that could potentially surpass it in the future: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Ethereum stands behind Bitcoin as the second most popular cryptocurrency in the world, but there are several reasons why it may one day overtake Bitcoin.

1. Ethereum will become faster and more environmentally friendly than Bitcoin

One of the biggest differences between Bitcoin and Ethereum is the mining process within the blockchain.

Bitcoin uses a system called proof-of-work (PoW), which involves high-powered computers solving complex puzzles to verify transactions. As the availability of Bitcoin tokens is limited, these puzzles will become increasingly difficult as more tokens are mined. The Bitcoin mining process already uses more energy than some countries and will require even more energy over time.

Ethereum also uses PoW at the moment, but is in the process of switching to a PoS protocol. With this system, validators have to stake a portion of their cryptocurrencies to verify transactions. The more you bet, the more you can potentially earn in rewards.

Not only does a PoS system require significantly less energy (Ethereum should use 99.95% less energy when fully translated to a PoS protocol), it also results in faster transaction times. This means that once Ethereum switches to a PoS system, it will be both faster and more sustainable than Bitcoin. And that is why we recommend investing through the Bitcoin Era in this cryptocurrency, before switching to version 2.0.

2. Ethereum has a wide variety of applications

While Bitcoin is primarily used as a form of payment, the Ethereum blockchain has a wide variety of uses that could potentially revolutionize multiple industries.

For example, Ethereum has the ability to host smart contracts, which allow two individuals to execute transactions without an intermediary. Smart contracts also open up new opportunities in the fields of finance and technology, such as decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT).

While Ethereum isn’t the only network hosting smart contracts, it’s one of the largest and most popular for applications like DeFi and NFT. While cryptocurrency will ultimately not be widely adopted as a form of payment, Ethereum could still be successful if smart contracts or any of its other applications become mainstream.

3. The possibilities are endless with Ethereum

Ethereum is an open source blockchain, which means that developers can create new applications on the network. These can be decentralized applications such as NFTs, or they could be new cryptocurrencies hosted on the Ethereum blockchain.

Since anyone can create a new application or cryptocurrency on the Ethereum network, its potential is limited only by the creativity of the developers. While no one knows exactly how revolutionary Ethereum can be, some proponents believe that if today’s internet is considered Web 2.0, Ethereum and all of its decentralized applications could be Web 3.0.

Bitcoin may be the most popular cryptocurrency in the world right now, but Ethereum has many advantages that could push it higher than all. While there are never guarantees when investing (especially when it comes to cryptocurrency), Ethererum could be a strong investment with great long-term potential.