This is why he distanced himself from Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston53, has been divorced twice and has not had children, however, in an interview he gave to the magazine ‘Star’ he was honest about how he feels about his love life in which Brad Pittwho was sued for Angelina Jolie for 250 million dollars, it is a crucial element.

It was in 2005 when Aniston and Pitt separated because Jolie’s love came to the actor’s life; Regarding her marriage, the protagonist of ‘Friends’ commented, “It was a beautiful and complicated relationship. There was always something that prevented it; either he was working or I was.”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards Getty Images

In addition, she said that at that time she had lost herself to attend to other situations, “I love taking care of people, and I definitely put their needs before my own sometimes.”

Despite the fact that the actor, who in 2016 separated from Angelina, broke his heart, he attended his ex’s 50th birthday party in Hollywood and then they were photographed together backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards, which generated rumors of a possible reconciliation.

Both stars continued to flirt at the virtual table where they read the script for the film ‘Fast Times At Ridgemont High’, however, nothing else happened between the celebrities.

According to the magazine ‘Star’ a source close to them revealed: “Brad and Jen are still on good terms, but they are not hanging out or talking much”, he also indicated that they will not be as a couple again, “Both recognize and they agree that there is no going back in time, in terms of a romantic reunion, and go their separate ways without hard feelings.”

The insider also said that Aniston doesn’t like her ex-husband’s scandalous divorce so she prefers to stay away, “Jen is well aware that Brad is up to his neck in legal hell with Angelina. She feels sorry for him, but there’s definitely a part of her that sees him as a self-made mess.”

After her divorce from Pitt, Jennifer married the actor in 2015 Justin Theroux, however, they divorced in 2018. On how she was criticized by the press, she once commented, “Men can get married as many times as they want, they can marry young women in their twenties or thirties. Women can’t do that.”

