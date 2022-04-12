This is why iodine is important for our health and how to avoid the serious risks of its deficiency

Our body needs many different nutrients to function properly. Vitamins, minerals and much more are needed to stay healthy and avoid problems related to some deficiency.

Today we take a closer look at iodine, a component that is important for very specific reasons and whose deficiency has potentially serious effects. Obviously, we always recommend that you go to your doctor if we are afraid of having some deficiency. In fact, it will be he who will prescribe the necessary tests to understand if we suffer from any deficiencies.

So that’s why iodine is important to us. Let’s see how we can try to limit the risk of deficiency.

The component whose importance should not be underestimated

As experts teach us, iodine is a mineral that is mainly involved in the synthesis of thyroid hormones. In some areas of the world, iodine is added to table salt, so as to increase its consumption and avoid deficiencies. This method appears to work and, in fact, lower rates of iodine deficiency are observed in areas where iodine is added to salt.

Among the main symptoms of iodine deficiency is the formation of a goiter, caused by the enlargement of the thyroid gland. In addition, you begin to suffer from hypothyroidism, which is an insufficient production of thyroid hormones. Fertility may also be reduced and adults may experience swelling, a hoarse voice and dry skin due to hypothyroidism.

To find out if you have an iodine deficiency, you usually have a blood test. They aim to check whether thyroid hormone levels are unusually low, or whether thyroid stimulating hormone is in too high quantities.

Once diagnosed with iodine deficiency, it is essential to follow your doctor’s advice and never decide to buy products yourself. Generally, iodine or thyroid hormone supplements are prescribed. The intake of these supplements can last a limited time, for example a few weeks, or even continue for a lifetime.

Experts also indicate that pregnant and lactating women may generally be taking insufficient doses of iodine. In these cases, it would be necessary to take prenatal vitamins that contain iodine every day. Iodine deficiency in pregnancy could lead to serious effects on the baby’s life and, in the worst case, even to a miscarriage.

