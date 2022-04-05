This is why it can be a problem to use Google Drive

But it is not only the fact of entering the cloud, but they will be able to have access to your e-mail and other Google services that may be linked. For this reason, it is a main target for an attacker, unlike other services that are less used and that can go more unnoticed. It’s important to stay safe on Drive and other platforms like it.

The first reason why it can be a problem to use Google Drive is that it is a clear objective of users. hackers . They tend to set their sights on what is most used and without a doubt this cloud storage service is. They are going to have a large number of hypothetical victims that they are going to be able to attack.

An essential factor when browsing the Internet is the security . We must avoid risks when we open a web page, download a file or simply upload a document to the cloud. But of course, sometimes it can be more dangerous to use certain programs or platforms on the Internet and a specific case is that of Google Drive. The fact that it is widely used also opens many doors for cyber criminals.

Your vulnerabilities are going to be further exploited

Precisely because of what we have mentioned above, in case Drive has any vulnerability will be more exploited. There will always be more possible cybercriminals ready to launch attacks and manage to break the security of users as soon as they detect that there may be a vulnerability.

This logically forces those responsible for Drive’s security to be more vigilant. In a way it can also have its positive side, since they are going to correct it as soon as possible. But of course, what would happen if in that time a cybercriminal manages to exploit a vulnerability? That would be the problem.

There are many scams with Drive

It should also be mentioned that there many scams related to Google Drive. Hackers constantly refine their attacks and put victims’ privacy at risk. To do this, they use different scams with which they seek to make users fall into the trap.

For example, an attacker can create links that are actually Phishing and insert them into comments on web pages, create pages that pretend to be Drive, hide malware in files, etc. All this will put security and privacy at risk.

Not the most private service

On the other hand, another point to keep in mind is that Google Drive is not the most private cloud storage service. It does not mean that it is dangerous, but keep in mind that it shares data with Google and can link different services that you use with this platform.

If you are looking for the maximum Privacy, the best thing you can do is look for alternatives to Google Drive. It’s also important to avoid Spam when using Google Drive and not run into issues that affect performance.