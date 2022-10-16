This is why Julia Roberts doesn’t get along with Steven Spielberg

Generally, Hollywood blockbusters require a high level of commitment due to the intense and long hours of work on the film sets. Due to this, an atmosphere of brotherhood and camaraderie can be generated over the weeks, although it can also cause a very bad feeling among some people due to all the pressure and stress generated in the recordings. And that is precisely what happened to Julia Roberts and Steven Spielberg during the filming of the movie ‘Hook’ (Captain Hook) (1991), a film in which Roberts played the role of Tinkerbell.

This film had the direction of Steven Spielberg and a luxury cast, made up of Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams, Maggie Smith and Julia Roberts. And although the film was well received at the box office and even received five Oscar nominations, the truth is that it received very poor responses from critics and is considered one of Spielberg’s worst films to date. To this is added that Spielberg was not at all motivated to direct this film, since he was not totally convinced by the story; and his terrible relationship with Julia Roberts on the set, something that the director has not been able to forget in all these years.



steven spielberg

Everything seems to indicate that heThe bad relationship between Roberts and Spielberg began due to the bad attitude that the actress took when the shooting of the film began. Apparently, the ‘Pretty Woman’ actress found out that her then-fiancé, Kiefer Sutherland, was cheating on her, so her relationship ended a few days before the wedding. This caused the actress to have a very bad temper throughout filming, earning the hatred of her co-stars and the director himself, who referred to her as ‘Tinker Hell’ or ‘Infiernilla’.

Spielberg spoke publicly about his bad relationship with Julia Roberts

In an interview, the famous director stated the following: “It was an unfortunate time for us to work together. Julia probably went through one of the worst times of her life and it was just a bad time for her to find herself working on ‘Hook’. But I think Julia is a great actress.” However, the director stated that “he would never work with her again.” In 1999, eight years after the film’s release, Julia Roberts spoke for the first time about her alleged bad relationship with Steven Spielberg in an interview for ‘Vanity Fair’. In the interview, she assured that “it was not true” everything that was said about her.

“Saw that [la entrevista de Spielberg] and my eyes popped out. I could not believe it. I couldn’t believe that this person I knew and trusted had hesitated to come to my defense. It was a hard lesson to learn. It was the first time I felt like I had a turncoat in my world.” Also, the actress claimed that she did not know where the term ‘hell’ came from when she was just “a normal person”.