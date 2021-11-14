This is why many stopped buying these bulbs when they discovered this

Unfortunately, after two years of calm, the war on bills broke out again. For this year, energy consumption costs are expected to rise by more than 30%. The fault lies with the skyrocketing oil and gas prices. The only way a family can save itself from rising prices is to take actions that reduce energy consumption. Small tricks that individually save very little, but over time can lead to big savings. There are numerous suggestions for those who want to reduce the cost of the bill. For example, not everyone knows these tricks for cutting bills and coping with price increases.

In energy saving, the use of some types of light bulbs compared to others can cause the bill to rise a lot. Scientific data shows how these bulbs lead to a consumption up to 5 times higher than low consumption ones. There are bulbs that can save up to 100 euros, let’s find out what they are.

The 4 light bulb models on the market

Replacing high-consumption light bulbs with more energy-saving ones can help to significantly reduce the cost of the bill. Using an alternative light bulb, one of the low consumption ones, can save up to 100 euros on your bill. Calculating it is simple. First of all, it is necessary to check the consumption of an incandescent light bulb. The calculation is indicated in this article: “A light bulb costs 100 euros in the bill if it is on for this number of hours”.

There are three models of alternative bulbs to incandescent: halogen, fluorescent and LED. Each of these has a different consumption. A halogen bulb consumes 72 watts to make the same light as a 100 watt incandescent bulb. An energy-saving fluorescent lamp consumes 23 watts while an LED bulb consumes 20 watts.

We give an economic value to this consumption. In Italy the average cost of 1,000 watts per hour (1 Kw / hour) is about 0.2 euro, 20 cents. So making a proportion, a 100 watt incandescent light bulb consumes two cents per hour while a halogen bulb consumes 1.4 cents. The consumption of the fluorescent one is just under 0.5 cents and that of the LED about 0.4 cents per hour.

Suppose you keep this bulb on for an average of 5 hours a day for 365 days (in winter the light is used more in the summer less). The total would be 150 hours per month equal to 1,825 hours per year. Now let’s calculate the annual cost for each type of bulb. The incandescent one will cost 2 euro cents (0.02 euro) for 1,825 hours, or about 36.5 euro. The halogen one will cost around 25.5 euros, the fluorescent one around 8.7 euros and the LED one 7.3 euros.

As can be seen from the calculations, using 4 LED lamps instead of 4 incandescent bulbs can save over 100 euros. A higher number of light bulbs, which is likely in apartments with more rooms, increases the savings of LED lamps compared to incandescent lamps. This is why many stopped buying these bulbs when they discovered this.

