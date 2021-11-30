Anyone who shares their home with a feline will surely have noticed a lot of strange behavior on their part. Cats are notoriously enigmatic, and we humans often have a harder time interpreting the signals a cat sends us than a dog’s. But some behaviors have very specific meanings, and knowing how to interpret them correctly helps us to establish a more authentic and profound bond with our four-legged friend. Among the most curious behaviors of cats, there is that of “butting” the owners, especially during an intense session of cuddling. Many interpret this gesture as a sign of love, but this is not exactly the case.

This is why our cat heads to us, and it’s not because he loves us

We will all have noticed that our cat tends to head to us during a moment of affection, for example while we are stroking or scratching it. Undoubtedly, therefore, this is not aggressive or bullying behavior. But it’s not just a simple gesture of affection either. In reality, it seems that the cat takes his favorite humans to his head for a very specific reason. This is a way to mark a space where the cat feels safe by letting its scent over it. This is why our cat heads to us, and it’s not because he loves us. The feline is marking a place or individual that it feels comfortable with, and rubbing its head is one way to leave a scent mark.

Pats don’t just do it with people, but with objects as well

Let’s look closely at how the cat behaves when he butt heads us. Often he does this not only with us, but also with surrounding objects. This is because the cat is actually “marking” a territory in which it feels protected and safe, a territory that also includes us.

Sometimes cats head to other individuals of the same species. It seems that they do this to mix their own smells and thus create closer ties in the domestic “colony”. This behavior can also be accompanied by rubbing of the cheeks and chin.

Basically our cat is communicating to us that he feels safe with us, and that he loves spending time with us. It is therefore a good sign and a behavior not to be discouraged.

Deepening

If your cat goes to the toilet outside the litter box, it is probably for this reason.