This is why quitting smoking would often make you fat and how you could keep your appetite at bay.

The habit of smoking is certainly one of the most harmful, in fact the risks of this bad habit are well known. Undoubtedly, taking it off would be a more than wise action.

There are many people who manage to take this healthy and well-being choice by saying goodbye to nicotine.

In addition to having had to deal with the difficult situation of quitting the habit, many may find themselves struggling with weight gain.

In fact, quitting smoking would often make you fat

Taking a few pounds for ex-smokers would seem to be not a simple belief but a rather widespread situation.

Undoubtedly, this should not detract from getting rid of smoking, since the benefits of such a path would be undeniable.

However, one wonders what happens and why quitting smoking often makes you fat. Understanding this could be a first step to take action. Obviously, this situation would not occur in all cases.

From what the Veronesi Foundation explains, the reasons that would lead to weight gain are different.

The opioid system of the brain would be involved, whose receptors would be solicited by nicotine withdrawal and this would lead to an increased appetite.

A sort of mental hunger would be triggered that would push towards pleasant and fatty foods, the so-called craving.

At the same time, the stress of withdrawal would lead to a reduction in dopamine, a pleasure hormone previously triggered by nicotine. To replace that pleasure, therefore, one would throw oneself on food.

Consequences of the absence of nicotine and how to deal with them

Munching on several snacks throughout the day would also be an oral compensation. It would in fact be a way of bringing something to the mouth in place of the usual gesture that was done with a cigarette.

On the other hand, one might find more enjoyment in eating. In fact, quitting smoking would make smells and tastes more perceptible.

There would also be a reduction in the basal metabolism, that is, in kilocalories consumed in a resting state. It should then be considered that nicotine would be able to remove hunger and, therefore, the increased appetite would also be the consequence of this absence.

The Veronesi Foundation stresses that weight gain would only occur in the first months and that it is an acceptable condition. It would give us back our true physical identity.

To avoid putting on pounds, one should distinguish between real and compensatory hunger.

Obviously, proper nutrition recommended by an expert and physical activity could help.

In any case, let us always rely on the medical opinion that will guide us towards the best choices for our well-being.

