This is why Selena Gomez doesn’t want to see her documentary about mental health again

Selena Gomez, Joe, who has been promoting the conversation about mental health for years, released his documentary last year, my mind and me, On Apple TV+. Directed by Alec Keshishian (in bed with Madonna), The singer and actress opened up about the consequences of her rise to fame, her struggles with anxiety and depression, and her insecurities about her worth and her body.

Similarly, the film covers the complications of lupus that Gomez has suffered, the kidney transplant she had to undergo or the fear she felt with being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Now, he attended a conference on music and health (via). Hollywood Reporter), The artist has revealed that, at first, she was “very much against” letting the cameras follow her to capture her life in the documentary.

Gomez explained about it, “For a long time I didn’t know it was a good idea.” My mind and I: “I knew that eventually, at some point, I probably wanted to be an actress for a while, and I didn’t know if it would compromise things in my life. “I didn’t know what I was doing by letting people into my life.”

He said, “And then, the moment it was released… I had no choice. And I felt relieved. I felt like a big burden had been lifted off my shoulders.” The actress has also admitted that the process, which took six years of her life, was therapeutic: “I felt like I was able to say things that I had kept to myself for years.”

Selena Gomez won’t watch ‘My Mind and I’ again

Selena Gomez in ‘My Mind and I’ cinemamania

Despite emerging stronger from making the documentary, Gomez has admitted that it is difficult for her to watch it and that she would prefer not to do it again: “For me, it’s very difficult to watch. I’ll never see him again, but I’m very proud of him. “I’ve never had the privilege of working with the people I’ve worked with.”

The film’s director, Alec Keshishian, previously told in an interview that E.W. Seeing this, the artist’s mother Mandy also felt very bad. My mind and I: “A mother’s feelings knowing that her daughter is suffering in this way and that she is not able to help her are complex. They have recovered their relationship and are doing very well, but apparently making a documentary Or talking about it forces you to face it all again.”

Do you want to stay updated with all the latest movie and series news? Sign Up For Our Newsletter.