This is why the bears risk getting trapped if the price of Bitcoin stays above $ 50,000

Bitcoin’s (BTC) 32% rally in a week has become the bulls’ worst nightmare as Friday’s $ 860 million options expiration approaches. After breaking through the $ 54,000 level, over 99% of bearish bets via put options are likely to be worthless.

The bears are in a dangerous position, also considering that the resistance of Bitcoin at $ 50,000 is about to turn into support, as reported by Bloomberg’s Crypto Outlook. Senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone cited factors such as growing adoption and declining supply on exchanges.

Bloomberg noted that investor concerns in traditional finance exploded as protection against the possibility of a US government default hit its highest level in the past six years. In addition, one-year credit-default swaps, or the cost of insurance against late payment, increased to 27 basis points, from 4 basis points in mid-September.

The price of Bitcoin in USD (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Another crucial metric that has undoubtedly supported this week’s bull run is Bitcoin’s hash rate, the estimated computing power provided by the miners on the network. The capacity took a hit in May when China banned the use of coal-generated power for cryptocurrency mining. Later, in early June, the country decided to ban crypto mining altogether, temporarily removing many miners from the network and damaging the hash rate.

7-day average of Bitcoin’s hash rate in terahash per second. Source: Blockchain.com

Over the past few days, the bulls have taken advantage of these favorable conditions and have pushed Bitcoin to its highest level since May 12 at $ 55,000. As for the $ 860 million options expiration scheduled for Friday, October 8, the bears need a miracle and a price drop below $ 50,000 to avoid significant losses.

Aggregate open interest of Bitcoin options for 8 October. Source: Bybt

As the data depicted above shows, the bears have wagered $ 400 million for Friday’s expiration, but appear to have been taken by surprise as 99% of put (sell) options are likely to be worthless.

In other words, if Bitcoin stays above $ 54,000 until Friday, only $ 2.7 million in neutral-bearish put options will be activated at expiration. A right to sell (put option) Bitcoin at $ 50,000 becomes worthless if BTC is above this price at 10:00 on Friday.

Open interest is fairly balanced between bull and bear

The call-to-put ratio of 1.16 represents the slight difference between $ 465 million in call options (buy) and $ 400 million in put options (sell). While favoring the bulls, this overview needs more detailed analysis as some bets are implausible considering current prices.

Listed below are the four most likely scenarios for Friday’s deadline. The imbalance favoring one of the two sides represents the theoretical profit. In other words, depending on the price at expiry, the amount of activated call (buy) and put (sell) contracts varies:

Between $ 48,000 and $ 50,000: 3,515 calls vs. 1,765 puts. The net result is $ 85 million in favor of (bullish) call instruments.

3,515 calls vs. 1,765 puts. The net result is $ 85 million in favor of (bullish) call instruments. Between $ 50,000 and $ 54,000: 6,270 calls vs. 735 put. The net result is 290 million dollars in favor of the call instruments (bullish).

6,270 calls vs. 735 put. The net result is 290 million dollars in favor of the call instruments (bullish). Between $ 54,000 and $ 56,000: 6,930 calls vs. 50 put. The net result is 370 million dollars in favor of the call instruments (bullish).

6,930 calls vs. 50 put. The net result is 370 million dollars in favor of the call instruments (bullish). Above $ 56,000: 7,600 calls vs. 0 put. The net result is complete dominance for the bulls earning $ 425 million.

These rough estimates consider call options used exclusively in bullish bets and put options in neutral-bearish trades. However, investors may have used more complex strategies which usually involve several expiration dates.

The bears are doomed anyway

To sum it up, the bulls have absolute control over Friday’s expiry and enough incentives to hold the price above $ 54,000. The bears, on the other hand, need a 10% negative move below $ 50,000 to avoid a $ 370 million loss..

However, it should be noted that during bull runs, such as the one in which Bitcoin is currently found, the effort required to liquidate long positions is immense and usually ineffective. Simply put, if no surprises occur before October 8, Bitcoin should continue its rally towards higher prices.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to theauthor and do not necessarily reflect Cointelegraph’s views. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.