This is why the cream in an Oreo sticks to the side

A group of MIT engineers put the celebrated Oreo cookie through rigorous ingredient testing to answer why the cookie cream sticks to a single cookie when separated.

“There is the fascinating problem of trying to get the cream to spread evenly between the two biscuits.which turns out to be really difficult,” Max Fan, a student in the MIT Department of Mechanical Engineering, says in a statement.

Seeking an answer, the team put the cookies through standard rheology tests in the lab and found that regardless of flavor or amount of filling, the cream in the center of an Oreo almost always sticks to a cookie when it’s opened. . Only for the oldest cookie boxes, the cream sometimes spreads more evenly between both cookies.

The researchers also measured the torque required to open an Oreo and found it to be similar to the torque required to turn a doorknob and about 1/10 of what it takes to open a bottle cap. That is, the force per area required for cream to flow or deform is twice that of cream cheese and peanut butter, and about the same magnitude as mozzarella cheese. Judging from the cream’s response to stress, the team classifies its texture as “soft,” rather than brittle, hard, or rubbery.

So, why does the cookie cream slide to one side instead of being evenly divided between the two? The manufacturing process may be to blame.

“The videos of the manufacturing process show that they place the first cookie, then dispense a ball of cream on that cookie before placing the second cookie on top,” says Crystal Owens, an MIT mechanical engineering doctoral candidate who studies the properties of complex fluids. “Apparently that little delay can make the cream stick better to the first cookie.”

“When I was little, I would try to twist the cookies to spread the cream evenly between the two parts so that there was a little on both halves, which in my opinion tastes so much better than having one cookie with a lot of cream and another with almost nothing. This was hard to do when she was trying to do it manually,” she quoted.

Team study is not just a sweet distraction from basic research; it is also an opportunity to make the science of rheology accessible to others. To that end, the researchers designed a 3D-printable “Oreometer,” a simple device that firmly grips an Oreo cookie and uses pennies and rubber bands to control the torque that progressively twists the cookie open.

“We learned, sadly, that even if you twist an Oreo perfectly, the cream will almost always end up mostly on one of the two cookies.with a delamination of the cream, and there’s no easy way to get it to spread between the two cookies,” Owens said.

“Scientific research, even at MIT, is driven by curiosity to understand the world around us, when someone sees something weird or unfamiliar and takes the time to think, ‘I wonder why that’s the case,'” concluded Crystal Owens, lead author of a study published in Kitchen Flows, a special issue of the journal Physics of Fluids.

*With information from Europa Press.