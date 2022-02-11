this is why the increases continue and where they can go, the effects of the Russia-Ukraine crisis

A week of increases for the prices of gasoline and diesel of the major brands. For Italian families and businesses, in addition to having to deal with expensive bills for several weeks now, they have been forced to face the race in fuel prices. The continuous rise in oil prices, which has now exceeded 90 dollars (brent), is also driving the prices of super and diesel. Oil, which recently hit a seven-year record, is also supported by numerous and repeated signs of supply shortages.

So even the most skeptical analysts are convinced that oil can return to $ 100 by the first quarter of this year if not sooner. According to the economist, director of the Energy magazine, Alberto Clò, oil could even reach 120-150 dollars a barrel.

The first reason is represented by the geopolitical tensions between Russia, Ukraine and NATO. A conflict, following a Russian invasion of Ukraine, would cause prices to jump well above 100 dollars, because Russia is the third largest producer of crude oil in the world and second of gas. The sanctions would then remove a large chunk of crude from the market which would push prices even higher. And therefore, consequently, the prices of gasoline and diesel fuel even higher, given that OPEC + is carrying out an increase in the supply that is too low according to many observers, considering that some countries belonging to the organization are not increasing pro quota the production for internal problems.

THE ALARM

Meanwhile, OPEC itself has just raised the alarm on growth of 2021 world oil demand of 17,000 barrels a day, to 5.7 million barrels a day, keeping the 2022 demand estimate unchanged at 4.2 million barrels a day, compared with a drop in December, of the oil stocks in nations that are the largest consumers, shrinking an already strained global energy market as crude oil supplies continue to lag behind soaring global demand. An uncomfortable scenario for fuel prices.

The photograph of the average prices communicated by the managers to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development and processed by the Staffetta, detected on about 15 thousand plants, shows: self-service petrol at 1,830 euros / liter (+2 thousandths, 1,839 companies, 1,807 white pumps ), diesel at 1,706 euros / liter (+2, 1,712 companies, 1,691 white pumps); petrol served at 1.956 euros / liter (+2, companies 2.007, white pumps 1.861), diesel at 1.838 euros / liter (+3, companies 1.887, white pumps 1.744); LPG served at 0.818 euros / liter (unchanged, companies 0.824, white pumps 0.810), methane served at 1.775 euros / kg (-1, companies 1.816, white pumps 1.745), LNG 2.214 euros / kg (-17, companies 2.211 euros / kg, white pumps 2,216 euros / kg). These are the prices on the motorways: self-service petrol 1,912 euros / liter (served 2,131), self-service diesel fuel 1,802 euros / liter (served 2,028), LPG 0.922 euros / liter, methane 2,038 euros / kg, LNG 2,152 euros / kg.

It is not just families that are in trouble. Today the record of the price of gasoline which weighs on small and large companies, taxis, transport companies, agriculture and in particular on the world of logistics which in Italy has to face costs for transporting goods 11% higher than the European average for a value of 13 billion per year, according to Coldiretti analysis on data from the Divulga study center. The fact that the price of petrol at the pump far exceeds 1.8 euros per liter throughout Italy, and in many distributors the green is already sold in the served mode at over 2 euros per liter, resulting in a sting of 400 euros per year per family . A denunciation is Assoutenti, commenting on the new weekly data released today by the Mite.

“Faced with the escalation of fuel prices that lead a full tank to cost over 16 euros more today than last year, the Government has not yet adopted any measures, and we wonder what are you waiting to intervene. The increases – affirms the president Furio Truzzi – of petrol and diesel not only aggravate the expense for supplies, but cause worrying generalized increases in retail prices, impoverishing families and increasing costs for businesses. For this reason, we appeal to Prime Minister Mario Draghi to convene consumer associations in order to study the most effective measures to be taken to counter the relentless growth of the price lists, which risks having devastating effects on the country’s economic recovery.“concludes Truzzi.