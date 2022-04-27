This is why the price of bitcoin is currently falling

Key facts: The current price of bitcoin is determined 10% by spot demand and 90% by futures.

So believes analyst Willy Woo, who says that investors already see BTC as a safe haven.

The price of bitcoin (BTC) fell to $37,750 overnight, after hitting $40,700 the day before. At the moment, it is trading at $38,800, which shows a slight increase from the low it touched today.

According to analyst Willy Woo, the bitcoin price is currently only 10% influenced by spot demand. 90% of short-term prices are determined by futures traders, the dominant cryptocurrency derivative according to Glassnode, since they oscillate between risk-on and risk-off. A financial concept that names assets that represent high versus low risk.

Traders are operating against a background of considerable economic and political uncertainty. This is due to global fears of a deep recession, rising inflation, a supply chain breakdown fueled by China’s moves, and the constant threat of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

This leads traders to avoid risky investments and look for safe assets to protect their money. This is framed by the rise in the price of commodities, such as gold and oil, as well as the US dollar, and the downward behavior of stocks and cryptocurrencies.

As for the rise in the US dollar, Willy Woo said: “I read this as a harbinger of growing fears of a global market crash as investors run to the safety of cash.” Also, in this context, he sees that bitcoin it is being formed as a value safeguard asset in the face of the crisis that could be unleashed.

Traders are seeing bitcoin as a safe haven in the face of a crisis, according to specialists

“The sheer strength of spot BTC buying in the face of risky macroeconomic sentiments suggests that investors already view it as a safe haven, even if the price does not yet reflect this,” the analyst stated. This is because the value of the cryptocurrency has managed to remain quite stable during the year with falls that have not been so harddespite the fear of the market.

The same concluded a study by Blockware Intelligence reported in CriptoNoticias. Their report warns that some investors view bitcoin as a superior savings technology in the current macroeconomic environment of excessive inflation creating uncertainty and turmoil throughout the market.

Along these lines, Willy Woo highlighted that the demand for the cryptocurrency is approaching multi-year highs, while prices fall sideways, becoming oversold. So, believes that the price of BTC reached a typical bottom region and points to a go up.

Bitcoin reaches the demand level of 2020, when the great buying force led to an exponential price increase. Source: Willy Woo.

Nevertheless, considers that it will trade lower if stock shares fall, due to the correlation they have maintained. A prediction in tune with what was said by the trader Eduardo Gavotti, who views the market as risk-off, that is, away from high-risk assets, which would generate sales of the cryptocurrency and its price drop.

With no risk appetite, there would be no new demand for bitcoin and in many cases there would be selling pressures. Above all, in cases where it has been invested with leverage via futures contracts. Eduardo Gavotti, bitcoin trader.

The market is difficult and uncertain to read at the moment, but in the long term it seems clearer, Willy Woo said. “We are seeing how a supply shock structure develops, with very strong purchases that have not been reflected in the price. This usually ends in a lot of upward pressure on prices,” he said.

In conclusion, he recalled that after six months of strong accumulation of BTC until the beginning of 2021, its price went from USD 10,000 to USD 60,000. A situation that suggests that it could happen again if the context of 2022 motivates the high strength of demand, according to his prediction.