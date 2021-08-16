This is why the “real test” of Bitcoin is approaching

Bitcoin price fell to the $ 48,000 resistance on Saturday and is trading at $ 45,787. This means that the downward pressure remains in the market and we are not out of the woods yet. However, analysts have found a proven signal to predict which direction BTC the market may take.

Financial analyst and builder Towards the cryptoverseBenjamin Quinn in his latest video blog book Notes that the “real test” of Bitcoin “is coming”. The market analyst believes that Bitcoin’s price could reach $ 100,000 sooner rather than later and that historical data will always be a good indication of this. $ 100k seems like a big target when we’re at the $ 45.7k price level, but will we see a shift in sentiment?

Cowen explained that September is an important month for Bitcoin’s price. detailed,

“The most exciting thing for me is September. Because? Because every September for the past four years, bitcoin has been testing the 20W simple moving average. “

Since 2017, Bitcoin’s price has tested the 20W SMA every year except once in 2019. The price has managed to maintain the support provided by the 20W SMA three times out of four and currently, given the momentum in the market. Bitcoin, the price was low.

While this was a clear trend in September, it could form as early as this year. According to Quinn, the 20W SMA was currently at a “modest” price level of $ 43,000. Whereas the price of BTC remained between 8% and 9% above the 20-week estimate. However, when downward pressure was introduced in the market, Quinn estimated that the price would drop by around $ 43,000.

Quinn’s September analysis is also in line with Plan B prediction according to the price direction. The eminent chart was criticized for Bitcoin’s Stock to Flow model, noting that the price could reach $ 47K in August, which was true over the weekend.

Bitcoin was under $ 34,000, triggered by Elon Musk’s FUD Energy and China campaign. There is also a more fundamental reason why we see weakness in June and possibly July. My worst case scenario for 2021 (based on price / series): August> 47K, September> 43K, October> 63K, November> 98K, December> 135K pic.twitter.com/hDONOVgxH1 – PlanB (@ 100 trillion) June 20, 2021

With the price already down, we might see BTC holding up to $ 43,000, but will it hold up? According to the Plan B pricing model, BTC will not only stay at this level but recover even more strongly towards the $ 100,000 target.

