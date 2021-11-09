This is why the Unicredit-Mps affair was blown

Unicredit had asked the State and the Ministry of Finance for six billion and four billion to “buy” Monte dei Paschi and finally remove the burden of that bailout from the state coffers. Not happy, he would have left at home even seven thousand employees in addition to the thousands already “invited” to early retirement. And so slowly Mps, not only in Siena, would have remained only a memory.

In almost three hours of hearing before the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry on Banks (chairman la grillina Carla Ruocco) the leaders of Unicredit and Mps have reconstructed the phases of the negotiation that was to lead to the sale of the Sienese bank to the banking giant but which instead is skipped. Beyond the more technical parts – many of which have been classified – the political question of this story finally emerged. Well summarized by an opposition deputy: “If the seller (of Mps, ed.), That is the State, says he has a strict deadline (mandatory sale by the end of the year, ed) to sell and only one potential buyer, clear that it could not have been anything other than a sale ”. Which the seller then blew up.

The negotiation for the merger began over a year ago, Conte at Palazzo Chigi and Gualtieri at Mef. It emerges clearly last July, when the interlocutors became Draghi and Franco. Minister Franco is audited in Parliament on 4 August where he assures that everything possible will be done “to protect the historic brand and employment levels”. That “it will not be a sale but an operation in the interest of the country”.

Why did the merger fail

It is clear that both of these assumptions are later skipped. On October 24, the ballots closed and after days of indiscretions, the news of the breakdown of the deal arrives. “Suddenly the Mef judged the terms of the merger no longer suitable. Indeed, excessive – explained Andrea Orcel, CEO of Unicredit – for us, however, they were not flexible terms. In other words, we assessed that it should not have been an operation to be carried out at any cost “. Shortly after, Guido Bastianini, the CEO put at the helm of Rocca Salimbeni by the Conte 2 government at grillina, sat in front of the Commission. Who assured, numbers in hand, that “the size of the capital increase necessary for Monte dei Paschi di Siena, currently not quantifiable and which will need to be carefully weighed, presupposes that the company is able to walk on own legs “. That is, that the Monte remains the Monte, an autonomous bank – even a group of banks, a third pole – based in Siena. The 5 Stars and Mps: another example of what “opening power like a can of tuna” meant and how politics can change people. In this case for the better. The bank most hated by the Grillino mainstream, heart and engine of the 2013 electoral campaigns, the great “black hole of the Democratic Party” as well as the paradigm of “all its defeats and filth”, has become the most precious asset to defend. So now Prime Minister Draghi, said last night Carla Ruocco, president of the Commission, “must obtain from Brussels an extension of at least 12 months to have more time in the negotiations”. In fact, it was the EU Commission that said that “by the end of 2021” state aid to Monte dei Paschi had to stop. And he said it just in September, in the middle of the electoral campaign for the supplementary elections of the Chamber of Siena. The one left by Padoan and then won by Letta.

A quick summary

In July, the second Italian bank (Unicredit) had agreed to start “exclusive negotiations” for the purchase of “some selected assets” of Rocca Salimbeni, controlled by the Mef with a 64% stake after the 2017 bailout. that in the summer the final part of a negotiation that actually began a long time before, at the time of Conte 2 and Minister Gualtieri, holder of the Mef, takes place. In the winter of the long lock down, with Italy divided by color and who thought of everything except Siena and Monte dei Paschi. We are in the autumn of 2020, these are the months in which the former economic minister of the Renzi and Gentiloni governments leaves his seat in the Chamber, won hands down in 2018 in Siena, and becomes president of Unicredit. An assignment studied at the table and tailored for the two-year period 2021-2023 – the indiscretions then said – to manage the negotiation for the sale of Mps.

In July, among the main prerequisites for the sale were “the neutrality of the transaction on the capital of the Unicredit group”, as well as “a significant increase in earnings per share after considering the possible net synergies” and in any case ” maintaining current levels of earnings per share even before taking into account the possible synergies up to 2023 “. Among the guarantees offered as a dowry to Unicredit, “the exclusion of extraordinary disputes not relating to ordinary banking activities and all related legal risks, current or potential” and also “the exclusion of impaired loans and ‘adequate coverage of any further credit risks that are also identified as a result of due diligence through methods to be defined “. As regards the personnel management chapter, the parties would have tried to converge on approximately 6 thousand-7 thousand departures, voluntarily and without layoffs, including the redundancy plan announced earlier this year by Monte (with 2,700 expected exits over a five-year period, of which about a thousand this year) but never implemented so far. In practice, the State was taking on non-performing loans and redundancies Unicredit would have taken the good part, all in order to leave that 64% of Unicredit shares.

Orcel: “sorry on a personal level”

The story that seemed closed and armored is therefore not only yet to be written but could also overturn the predictions. Monte dei Paschi, the oldest Italian bank, has a recent past of which “many aspects still need to be understood”. But it also has a present and a future “in which it will be able to demonstrate that it can walk on its own legs” which is the prerequisite for a capital increase that cannot be considered state aid.

The first to be audited was Andrea Orcel who is now a spectator only. It is he, in the classified part, who reveals the conditions under which “Mef sold and Unicredit would have bought”: the State would have had to pay out six billion and 400 million. And then being on the rump seven thousand redundancies. Other than a clearance sale …

Orcel retraced the stages of the negotiation explaining that he had done “our best to find an agreement” but in the end it emerged that “the amount of capital needed to execute the transaction consistently with what was agreed in the termsheet was more significant than what the Mef expected “. Too much money, in short. Even with “limited room for maneuver, we have nevertheless sought and proposed various alternatives to reduce the identified capital requirement” for Mps “but all have proved insufficient to allow the parties to continue the negotiations”. Orcel said he was “personally sorry” that the operation did not go through. The terms, however, were clear. Therefore, “reaching an agreement on conditions inconsistent with the agreed conditions would not have been in the interest of UniCredit and its shareholders and, in my opinion, also of the stability of the national banking system”, the manager reiterated. To tell the truth – he added – “the markets were not affected by the news of the halt to the negotiation”. Orcel also stressed that “MPS is now a clean bank” (from non-performing loans) and that “the causes of the failure of the deal should not be sought here”.

The occasion was too tempting not to ask Orcel about the Antonveneta-Mps affair, if not the start of the final acceleration of the ruin of Monte dei Paschi. In fact, the current CEO of Unicredit was adivisor of Banco di Santander for Merryl Linch at the time of the ABN Amro operation. “It is fair to say that I was involved in the purchase of Antonveneta in the context of the ABN Amro operation when I was working as an advisor to Santander. However, I did not represent Mps in the purchase of Antonveneta, nor did I have any role in the negotiation of the transaction “. A question perhaps beyond the perimeter allowed by the law establishing the Commission. Orcel also underlined that “there is no conflict with respect to the role of President Padoan who has always abstained from any discussion on the issue”.

Bastianini’s projects

Then it was the turn of the CEO of Mps, Guido Bastianini. A report full of numbers, even positive ones, so much so that in the end the Honorable Stefano Fassina (Leu) underlined that “Mps is not with water in the throat as it has been proposed but rather shows a continuous improvement”. The reorganization is underway and has important numbers: 600 fewer branches (from 2032 to 1423) and 4000 fewer employees (from 25,566 to 21997).

As part of the “revision” of the plan to be submitted to the EU, “in-depth analyzes are underway” on a series of initiatives “aimed at completing the restructuring process”. To parliamentarians Bastianini indicated that these measures “could include a further scrutiny of the perimeter of the group, the necessary further reduction of administrative and personnel costs and greater investments”. There is talk of approximately “4 thousand voluntary exits” whose cost through the redundancy fund “would be approximately 950 million” and would allow for a “reduction in personnel costs of approximately 315 million per year in 2026”. All elements that will be used to define the capital increase necessary for the institute and which must therefore take into account the “restructuring charges that will be envisaged and the capital management initiatives that may be activated”. In short, Mps is improving its profile, it has reached the target on the cutting of the branches, not yet the one on the staff. Rocca Salimbeni is trying to walk on his own legs and stay on the market. “The capital increase necessarily presupposes that the bank is able to walk on its own legs”.

The theme of the shareholder of the bank, that is the State that has 64%, “is different – said Bastianini – the bank can be sold, how can it be integrated with someone else, in the times and in the ways that the shareholder”.

Ruocco: “An extension of 12 months”

“Useful hearing, the point is now political” Fassina underlined. President Ruocco asked for “an extension of at least twelve months” to “study a recapitalization strategy” aimed at the sale of the bank by the state in the best possible conditions. “Europe will have no difficulty in satisfying this request, the State has the means and capabilities to be able to achieve these objectives, for the benefit of all taxpayers, employees and, more generally, for the national banking system and for the Italian economy “.

Now the state, which still owns MPS, will have to sit down at two tables, with the EU and the ECB. In Brussels he must ask for more time to negotiate and discussions with the Commissioner for the Competition Margarethe Vestager have already begun. It is essential to understand what he will ask for in return. In Frankfurt, with the ECB, the capital increase necessary to stand up will have to be negotiated. The Treasury will be able to pay other public money as long as private investors also do so. However, they still need to be found.

Maybe. Recent accounts have calculated that in 14 years the Monte has burned 22 billion.