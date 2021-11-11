This is why Timothée Chalamet unleashes the maternal instinct of women

On the film set Willy Wonka who’s filming in Lyme Regis, near London, Timothée Chalamet was literally stormed. Ok, it’s nothing new if we talk about girls between 15 and 25 years with rooms covered with posters of the coolest actor of the moment. But, in this specific case, it was women of a certain age flock to have a selfie with the star. “We are here for our daughters who are in school and they would never forgive us if we didn’t bring them a picture of her,” they told local reporters.

For their daughters? We have serious doubts about it. Those ladies were there because it pleased them. In fact, it seems that Chalamet, whose name alone unleashes a storm of sweetness, procures an absolute surge of maternal instinct in the female gender. Not only on the big screen, in fact, he hopelessly fascinates older women (in The French Dispatch, now in the cinema, he is a revolutionary student who has a short romance with a journalist, played by 64-year-old Frances McDormand), but also in reality. It is no coincidence that he is literally adored by actresses who, by age, could be him, not just mothers, like Tilda Swinton and Laura Dern, but even grandmothers, like Glenn Close and Meryl Streep. All literally enchanted in his presence.

Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep. Getty photo Steven Ferdman

Thus, it is clear that the protagonist of Dunes it does not find the consent of young girls only. «Everyone likes Timothée Chalamet, young women but also adult women, with her French accent and clean, angelic face that radiates tenderness and sweetness. The hyper-masculine traits of the typical Hollywood star are set aside, in favor of a certain candor, feminine traits and a vulnerability that he proudly displays. That same vulnerability expressed in his film roles, especially in that of Elio in Call me by your name. With that interpretation he conquered everyone, especially women of a certain age. All have reviewed her suffering, they have understood, “felt” it, this empathy has provoked in them, that maternal and protective instinct ”, explains Dr. Gabriella Di Cosmo, Psychologist specializing in Relational Systemic Psychotherapy.

Fleshy lips, perpetually unkempt brown hair, Bambi-like eyes and slender physique as well as being bilingual (he’s French-American) and being able to act. A lethal cocktail for women over that if they could choose the ideal child they would program him exactly like him. “Chalamet is the idol of modern times: tall, thin, model physique, disheveled hair and delicate strokes. While, over the years, many other conventionally attractive actors have built their image on solid masculinity, building their muscles to play macho parts, he harmoniously focuses on a completely different way of being. Today, being the kind of sensitive soul is much cooler than being the tough, womanizing heroContinues the expert.