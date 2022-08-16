This is why Tom Holland and Zendaya are estranged

We know that everything has an end, even couples who seem very much in love, but certain romances are taken very personally by the fandom, so much so that if the moment of the breakup were to happen, it would hurt the followers much more than the protagonists. One of the most beloved courtships in Hollywood is that of Zendaya Y Tom Holland who, as soon as they made their love official, drove the entire admiring public crazy.

The relationship of Tom Holland Y Zendaya caused a sensation since it was made public. It was last year when the rumors of a romance between them took even more force than usual and, a few weeks before the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, both were seen kissing. So much so that, from there, their link has become one of the fan favorites.

Holland Y Zendaya have shown undeniable chemistry since they first worked together on Spider-Man: Homecoming. The connection they demonstrated in this film crossed the screen from the first moment, thus captivating their followers. That is why, when they made their romance official, after declaring themselves just friends for years, their fans went crazy with excitement.

Zendaya and Tom Holland in Spider-Man.

However, now it seems that Tom Holland Y Zendaya They decided to go their separate ways. Of course, for the peace of mind of their fans, this does not mean that their relationship has ended, but that they only distanced themselves for a while to vacation. About her it is not known for sure if she has taken a few days off, but everything indicates that she continues to work and the latest photos of her on Instagram are proof of this.

Instead, Holland yes, you have found the perfect moment to rest and you are doing it right now. This is because, a few days ago, the actor was caught enjoying a vacation in Mexico. The place chosen by Holland and his family, who accompanied him on this trip, was Los Cabos in Baja California. There it seems that the British is having a great time since he has enjoyed different activities with his brothers.

In fact, in the photographs that became viral through social networks, he is seen Tom Holland enjoying paddle surfing. On more than one occasion, the artist proved to be a fan of sports and now that he should not take care of any type of risk to preserve his image, he has gone beyond golf practice. Undoubtedly, the actor is in the best moment of tranquility and rest for him.