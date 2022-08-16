Entertainment

This is why Tom Holland and Zendaya are estranged

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 31 2 minutes read

We know that everything has an end, even couples who seem very much in love, but certain romances are taken very personally by the fandom, so much so that if the moment of the breakup were to happen, it would hurt the followers much more than the protagonists. One of the most beloved courtships in Hollywood is that of Zendaya Y Tom Holland who, as soon as they made their love official, drove the entire admiring public crazy.

The relationship of Tom Holland Y Zendaya caused a sensation since it was made public. It was last year when the rumors of a romance between them took even more force than usual and, a few weeks before the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, both were seen kissing. So much so that, from there, their link has become one of the fan favorites.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 31 2 minutes read

Related Articles

When Nicole Kidman left her ex-partner Tom Cruise on the ground with a phrase

4 mins ago

minors, drugs, sex and billionaires, so were the parties organized by the actress

10 mins ago

Viola Davis will be the villain of the prequel to The Hunger Games – Spoiler Time

16 mins ago

Elisabeth Moss to Star in New Series from ‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button