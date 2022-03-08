This is why Vladimir Putin is afraid of cell phones

Vladimir Putin has been characterized by his excellent personal presentation and his manners in front of the media and other events he attends. However, according to the BBC, the Russian president has a great concern regarding mobile technology.

In statements to the aforementioned media, the former Russian ambassador, Roderic Lyne, pointed out that Vladimir Putin is concerned about the power that social networks and mobile telephony may have, so much so that a series of cases have already been known in his country in those that have been censored by large multinationals related to the subject.

For Lyne, Putin could “be very nervous about losing control and his own job,” he revealed in the interview.

In addition, the former official pointed out that Russia is seeking to censor the dissemination of data, images or videos of the situation that is being experienced today, after the order of the “military operation” against Ukraine.

Lyne said: “His biggest weakness is the mobile phone. It will try to shut down some sectors of the Internet if it can, as well as restrict social networks. That is quite difficult. The KGB in which he learned did not have to deal with mobile phones. All Russians have a mobile phone. Ukrainians are calling their friends and relatives in Russia. They are sending pictures of the truth to Russia.”

According to information provided to the media, Putin had chosen to use mobile phones a few years ago but always mentioned that he preferred to use other forms of communication.

Demand Putin release all detainees

The President of the European Parliament and Maltese Conservative Roberta Metsola recognized the courage of Russian citizens who are taking to the streets to protest the invasion of Ukraine led by Vladimir Putin’s regime, while demanded the Kremlin the immediate release of the thousands of demonstrators detained in Russia since the beginning of the war.

“They are brave citizens of Russia who, despite the threat of jail and brutal repression, continue to stand up. They are the defenders of peace”, claimed Metsola in a statement delivered on behalf of the institution he presides over at the beginning of the plenary session being held in Strasbourg (France).

“We recognize the immense courage it takes to stand up. We know the Russia of Navalni, of Nemtsov, of Magnitski, of the thousands of imprisoned in recent days”, Metsola defended before proclaiming that “Putin is not the same as Russia” and rejecting the “anti-Russian” accusations that “propaganda” of the Kremlin directs against the EU.

The president of the European Parliament assured that only on March 6, 4,500 people were arrested in Russia for demonstrating against the invasion, and there are already at least 13,000 detainees since the protests began a week ago in more than 147 cities in the country.

He also recalled that these people are exposed to up to fifteen years in prison for demonstrating in the streetsafter just a few days ago Moscow promoted two laws to impose severe penalties both on those who protest against the authorities and those who report the war with data different from those released by official bodies.

“Putin is going to realize that the truth cannot be easily suppressed,” continued Metsola, from a Hemicycle, in which the Ukrainian flag was placed next to that of the European Union, as well as at the entrance to the headquarters of the institution.

In this way, the president of the European Parliament wanted to express the “solidarity” of the institution with the persecuted peaceful demonstrators and “applaud their courage for rising up publicly” and demand that the country’s authorities “release those unjustly imprisoned”.

*With information from Europa Press.

