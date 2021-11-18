Sports

“This is why we are pilots …” – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read


The fever rises, more and more, in a Formula 1 world championship that hasn’t been seen so beautiful for many, too many, years. The fever is that of the overwhelming rivalry between Max Verstappen, first in the world championship standings, and Lewis Hamilton, defending champion. The last chapter was the Brazilian GP, ​​where Hamilton achieved one of the craziest victories of his entire and extraordinary career. Victory obtained also thanks to an overtaking to the detriment of the Red Bull ace, after the latter had kept behind the rival on the first attempt.

Remember Schumacher and Senna ?. Hakkinen rings the alarm for Verstappen: because with Hamiltion he risks ko

And the very first attempt to overtake could cost Verstappen a penalty: the maneuver to keep Hamilton behind, in fact, was quite intense, with both drivers finished well off the curb. The decision of the FIA ​​on the possible penalty will arrive tomorrow, Friday 19 November, postponed by a day after new “defensive” tests presented by Mercedes were admitted (the appeal arises from the fact that, during the race, the marshals did not have the images of the camera-car by Verstappen, an element that could be decisive, in the negative, for the Dutch).

Here is the lowering unit, the Mercedes coffin. Bomba-Red Bull, the video that can frame Lewis Hamilton: F1 trembles | Look

Now, precisely on that maneuver, Max Verstappen is back, in the first press conference since the Qatar gp (it is already being run this Sunday): “It must not be easy for Lewis to overtake me, we are playing for the world championship“, he said slyly. So, the Dutchman added:” We are drivers, we know exactly what we can and cannot do in the car. We were fighting hard, the tires were quite worn and we were braking very late. If I had turned more sharply to the left, I would have spun. This is why we are pilots: I tried to control the car and today I would do exactly the same things “, he added with a clear tone of defiance to Hamilton, that” this is why we are drivers “destined to make noise.

Delivery curve. Hamilton, Mercedes engine in the viewfinder: suspicion shakes F1

And again, Verstappen continued: “I didn’t see the episode again and I didn’t need it, as I was driving and I know exactly what happened. I think it was a great battle, I enjoyed it. In the end, they won and it was right since they were faster. However I am not surprised by Mercedes’ request for an overhaul, this is how things work. Honestly I don’t even think about taking a penalty. And if I took it, it wouldn’t be the end of the world. But, I repeat, I don’t expect that to happen, it was a fair and tough fight between the two who are playing for the championship. He couldn’t overtake me easily, that’s how I am and I think that’s how it should be when you’re fighting for the title “, concluded Max Verstappen.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

MotoGP, Marc Marquez worries about HRC: possible market scenarios

1 week ago

CdS – Brozovic, renewal uphill: the situation. PSG’s eyes on the Croatian

2 weeks ago

Reina hit by a coin: Atalanta risks a disqualification of the curve or the entire stadium

3 weeks ago

“It’s not juve style to have someone like Nedved in that prestigious role. Cr7 confirmed, but you have to make it useful to the team. On Locatelli and Donnarumma…”

July 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button