“This is why we are pilots …” – Libero Quotidiano





The fever rises, more and more, in a Formula 1 world championship that hasn’t been seen so beautiful for many, too many, years. The fever is that of the overwhelming rivalry between Max Verstappen, first in the world championship standings, and Lewis Hamilton, defending champion. The last chapter was the Brazilian GP, ​​where Hamilton achieved one of the craziest victories of his entire and extraordinary career. Victory obtained also thanks to an overtaking to the detriment of the Red Bull ace, after the latter had kept behind the rival on the first attempt.





And the very first attempt to overtake could cost Verstappen a penalty: the maneuver to keep Hamilton behind, in fact, was quite intense, with both drivers finished well off the curb. The decision of the FIA ​​on the possible penalty will arrive tomorrow, Friday 19 November, postponed by a day after new “defensive” tests presented by Mercedes were admitted (the appeal arises from the fact that, during the race, the marshals did not have the images of the camera-car by Verstappen, an element that could be decisive, in the negative, for the Dutch).





Now, precisely on that maneuver, Max Verstappen is back, in the first press conference since the Qatar gp (it is already being run this Sunday): “It must not be easy for Lewis to overtake me, we are playing for the world championship“, he said slyly. So, the Dutchman added:” We are drivers, we know exactly what we can and cannot do in the car. We were fighting hard, the tires were quite worn and we were braking very late. If I had turned more sharply to the left, I would have spun. This is why we are pilots: I tried to control the car and today I would do exactly the same things “, he added with a clear tone of defiance to Hamilton, that” this is why we are drivers “destined to make noise.





And again, Verstappen continued: “I didn’t see the episode again and I didn’t need it, as I was driving and I know exactly what happened. I think it was a great battle, I enjoyed it. In the end, they won and it was right since they were faster. However I am not surprised by Mercedes’ request for an overhaul, this is how things work. Honestly I don’t even think about taking a penalty. And if I took it, it wouldn’t be the end of the world. But, I repeat, I don’t expect that to happen, it was a fair and tough fight between the two who are playing for the championship. He couldn’t overtake me easily, that’s how I am and I think that’s how it should be when you’re fighting for the title “, concluded Max Verstappen.