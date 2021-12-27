This is Xiaomi 12 Pro: first live photos

Putting aside the doubts about the existence or not of the Ultra model, one thing is certain: Xiaomi 12 he is coming and now we can get to know him better. After the launch of the very first Moto Edge X30, the next-gen Xiaomi top of the range will be the first exponent with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on a large scale. And given that it will be one of the first flagships to arrive on the global market, including Italy, there is a certain curiosity about finding out what news it will bring with it. After debating extensively on its alleged technical specifications, now we can find out how it will be done physically.

Update 27/12: after rendering and images, we have the first live photos of Xiaomi 12. Find all the details at the end of the article.

Here is Xiaomi 12: a well-known insider reveals the smartphone to us at 360 °

Thanks to the work of the usual insider OnLeaks, we now have the render unofficial that reveal the external appearance of Xiaomi 12. Although they are certainly not official images, Steve Hemmerstoffer has repeatedly shown that he always gets it right. Therefore we are not faced with the usual renderings of dubious taste that circulate on Asian social networks, but with images that 99.99% show us how the new Xiaomi flagship machine will be made.

Here, then, that Xiaomi 12 reveals yet another design change compared to the last generation. When compared with Xiaomi 11, the front looks almost unchanged, so with one curved screen and ID sensor below, but equipped with a selfie camera central punch-hole and no longer with the hole on the left. There are also rumors that the Quad HD + screen should be abandoned in favor of a more compact and modest (as well as less power-hungry) screen. 6.2 ″ Full HD +. The measurements speak of a smartphone with dimensions of 152.7 x 70 x 8.6 mm (11.5 on the camera) and a 5,000 mAh.

The real change can be seen on the rear, where the change is not a little photographic module. There is no longer the rounded square module of Xiaomi 11, but a sort of revival of the module seen on Xiaomi 10T. This means a more rectangular segment, rather protruding and with inside three cameras and the double LED flash.

Here is Xiaomi 12 in the “unofficial” press renderings | Update 24/12

After seeing some renderings made ad hoc, which offered us a first overview of the design, the time has come to get to know Xiaomi 12 more closely. The well-known insider Evleaks has published the first “unofficial” images, that is, the press images that portray the definitive and official design of the top of the range.

Overall this is the same device that we have seen previously: we have a display from 6.28 ″ it’s a punch hole central for the selfie camera. In addition, the Xiaomi logo is present at the bottom left on the back. As for the photographic module, we find a main sensor from 50 MP accompanied by two additional modules and a double LED flash. In the images we see the white and blue versions, with a “normal” glass panel, and the green one, with a texture that seems rough, what appears to be eco-leather.

We have the first video | Update 25/12

After so many images, only a video was missing to show us the features of Xiaomi 12. And not a video render this time, but the first real promotional video with which the smartphone is revealed to us in all its colors.

In the short clip we can appreciate Xiaomi 12 in four colors: black, purple, blue and green. Furthermore, we can better see the photographic module and its particular distribution of the sensors through perpendicular lines.

First live photos | Update 26/12

If there were any doubts about how Xiaomi 12 will be made, here are the first live photos which see the new Xiaomi flagship as protagonist. In the images we see in particular the greenish color, confirming the use of an eco-leather shell to wrap the body.

Here is Xiaomi 12 Pro | Update 27/12

So far we have talked about the basic model, but now we also have the first unofficial images depicting Xiaomi 12 Pro. As you can see, there is no design change between the two smartphones: the difference will only be dimensional. Even the colors do not change, even here available in four versions.

Recently, Xiaomi 12 was the protagonist of a “definitive” leak, with many details on specifications and prices (obviously to be taken with due precautions). Furthermore, for greater completeness, we also recommend our in-depth analysis dedicated to the 12 range, with all the rumors and official confirmations.

