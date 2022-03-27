This is Xiaomi’s most advanced washing machine, and you’re going to want to have it

The new MIJIA Front-loading Washing Machine 10KG raises the level of Xiaomi home appliances, now with smart functions, advanced connectivity and the classic minimalist and elegant design… For only 242 euros!

A new appliance has arrived in the Xiaomi catalog, and this time it will be time to pay attention to it because the Haidian giant has risen quite a level with this MIJIA Front-loading Washing Machine 10KG which is already its most advanced washing machinestarting from the already traditional minimalist design that is the DNA of the manufacturer but adding a High-quality construction and many smart features that are designed to convince.

In fact, it is that the colleagues from GizmoChina presented it to us a few days ago, telling us directly that this front load washing machine with enormous capacity of up to 10 kilos of clothes presents very important developments in an expanding industryin which connectivity and AI are taking more and more prominence.

To begin with, in the new MIJIA Front-loading Washing Machine 10KG we will find a direct drive motor reduces operating noise, thus improving comfort at home during washing programs. And not only that, but also Xiaomi’s high-performance washing machine you can sterilize clothes and eliminate mites with high temperatures of up to 95 degrees centigrade, also adding 23 washing modes with smart features.

Xiaomi presents its new MIJIA Front-loading Washing Machine 10KG in China, a large-capacity appliance with an elegant design and advanced functions that is already available for a price of 1,699 yuan (about 242 euros in exchange).

This is the MIJIA Front-loading Washing Machine 10KG and this is all it offers

As we mentioned before, the most outstanding feature of this device is its 48 pole high efficiency direct drive motor, also equipped with intelligent algorithms capable of improving washing and reducing the noise of the appliance. These types of motors are more resistant and durable, and also have a High efficiency and more precise control than belt drive motorsallowing to improve the quality of washing and the delicacy of treatment of our garments.

Thus, the new MIJIA Front-loading Washing Machine 10KG has up to 23 smart washing modes, with a specific one to take care of wool and another one for sterilization that uses water temperatures of up to 95 degrees centigrade. in these ways 16 will be available from the panel of the washing machine itself, with other 7 modes exclusive to the Mijia appwhich allows you to control and program the washes, being able to adjust a lot of parameters according to the clothes that we have to wash.

Not in vain, from Xiaomi they even boast that its wool washing mode is certified Institutional CVCensuring that it keeps the wool plush and soft after washing, restoring the natural suppleness of the fabric.

They also say in the promotional materials of the device that sterilization is effective up to 99.99%with a huge capacity of up to 10 kilograms of clothes and a noise level in operation lower than the ambient noise of the street, with Silent washes of a maximum of 50 decibels.

Regarding connectivity, as we mentioned has Wi-Fi and is able to connect to the platform IoT by Xiaomiwith reminders and notifications from the washing machine itself reminding us of the washing and its completion.

MIJIA Front-loading Washing Machine 10KG, prices and launch

As for its availability, as you will see in the images it can only be purchased in white, being already available in China since March 22 with immediate shipments.

Its price will surprise, and it is certainly not in line with similar washers from other manufacturers nor with its high quality construction and the amount of functionalities that it implements. In fact, it is that it costs 1,479 yuan (about 211 euros), with a recommended price of 1,699 yuan (242 euros at the current exchange rate).

Absolutely knockdown… Or not? Bring it quickly to Spain and Latin America!

