this is your beautiful friendship

Nicole Kidman She is one of the most successful actresses Hollywoodwith an impeccable and admirable trajectory.

The actress has starred more than 30 movies What Love in red, and a fake wife, demonstrating their acting skills and charming with each character.

But, she is not only admired for her great talent, but also for her personality, charisma, and kindness, and it is that if something characterizes her it is her modesty.

An actress of her category might have airs of grandeur and superiority, but It is not the case of Nicole Kidman and this was demonstrated at the SAG Awards last Sunday.

And it is that the famous actress He had a noble gesture with his colleague Selena Gómez, who lived a difficult moment in the event.

Nicole Kidman sympathizes with Selena Gómez and enchants with her gesture

Many times things do not turn out as we thought, and for Selena the night that would be the most glamorous fell apart when she fell on the red carpet of the important event.

Apparently, her heel broke causing her to fall, and she had an awkward momentbut she was not completely affected, and decided to finish the event barefoot.

A star like Selena would surely have thousands of shoes to replace, but she preferred to be barefoot, to avoid any other inconvenience.

Given this, Nicole Kidman sympathized with her and also decided to be barefoot at the important event.

This was evidenced in a photo in which Selena and Nicole are seen talking standing up, holding hands, both wearing black dresses, and were barefoot.

This shows the nicole humility, and send a powerful message union between women, and we always have to support each other.

Furthermore, he was also seen hugging other actresses like Lady Gaga and Cate Blanchett, making it clear that he does not feel envy towards his companions, just love and admiration.