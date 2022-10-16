This is your chance to see the funniest movie of 2022 on Prime Video

Prime Video surprises me this week with an action and romantic comedy movie that I want to present to you: I’m talking about The lost Citya feature film starring several stars that swept theaters around the world on its premiere in the first half of 2022. Why do you have to watch it now on Prime Video? I tell you!

Is it worth watching The Lost City on Prime Video?

The first impression you get from The Lost City may be bad: your poster is one of the worst I remember, and your trailer, while it contains some gag Brilliant, looks like something out of another era. But this action-adventure comedy starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum Y Daniel Radcliffe it’s hilariousAnd above all, it has rhythm.

However, it seems that we live in a world where we want works of art every month in the cinema, and the very concept of ‘work of art’ is contradictory to this demand: it can’t be the case that all movies are ‘masterpieces’and if the rest of the films comply and are fun, why not stay here and have a good time in theaters?

Nevertheless, The lost City had some theatrical success, enough to justify the lost city 2 in the short or medium term future. And as I say, if you are able to leave your prejudices behind, and bet on an entertaining production, with rhythm and capable of making fun of itself, I think you will like this new addition to the Prime Video catalog. Indeed, Does The Lost City have a post-credits scene?

So are the reviews of The Lost City

The country : “worthy adventure comedy with a parodic tone. Don’t judge by its poster, its trailer or its appearance: this is a decent movie“. ✅

: “worthy adventure comedy with a parodic tone. Don’t judge by its poster, its trailer or its appearance: this is a decent movie“. ✅ Variety : “It won’t be nominated for an Oscar, but it repeats what Spielberg and Lucas did with Raiders of the Lost Ark, drawing inspiration from an old genre and polishing its clichés for the new generation.“. ✅

: “It won’t be nominated for an Oscar, but it repeats what Spielberg and Lucas did with Raiders of the Lost Ark, drawing inspiration from an old genre and polishing its clichés for the new generation.“. ✅ USAToday: “The Lost City isn’t a bad movie, and it’s ridiculous enough for those looking for a star-studded escape valve.“. ✅

The Lost City is a movie capable of laughing at itself

What is The Lost City about, the new Prime Video movie?

The lost City tells the story of loretta sage, a brilliant but somewhat serious novelist whose fame has always revolved around romantic adventure novels starring a young man whose image appears on all the covers. he is actually allan, a man who exists in real life. But during a promotional tour about his new book, Loretta she is kidnapped by a billionaire who wants to find the treasure of the ancient city in which much of her latest novel is set.