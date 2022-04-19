this is your urbansphere concept

When Audi announced that on April 19 it would present its urban sphere concept, his prototype for the urban car of the future, it was easy to think that it would be a small electric car to move easily in a city. Breaking all the schemes, Audi imagines that these cars will be immense machines designed by and for the passenger.





In recent years, the German firm has been revealing all the details of its Audi sphere family, up to three concepts (Audi skysphere and Audi grandsphere, in addition to this latest model presented) that anticipate the main lines by which the manufacturer will be guided in a future, with a specific approach to each type of driving or situation in which we need a car. In the latter case, the Audi urbansphere is committed to the transport of people in the big city.

Audi Urbansphere, inside out

The future of urban transport cannot be understood without the effective implementation of the autonomous driving. At least that’s what Audi believes, because this is the only way to make complete sense of this Audi urbansphere concept, designed with Chinese megacities in mind.

According to the brand, the prototype has been designed as a living room or a rolling office, a place as spacious as possible for cities where exactly that is lacking: space. Here, passengers can enjoy all the communities in a concept car with autonomy level four and no steering wheels or pedals.

Its impressive size 5.51 meters in length, 2.01 meters in width and 1.78 meters in height, with a wheelbase of 3.40 meters, it maximizes the space and the activities to be carried out in the passenger compartment. For example, work, relax or simply have a meeting with other people. The rear seats can tilt up to 60 degrees and fold out leg rests for added comfort. In addition, the front seats can be turned and face the four seats.

The vehicle is designed to offer the maximum number of digital services possible, with the ability to make reservations, purchases or play individualized multimedia content for each passenger, including speakers in each of the seats. Pivoting from the ceiling, a huge OLED screen can be placed between the two rows of seats and, being transparent, allows the sky to be viewed once folded.

To control all functions, passengers can opt for physical buttons and haptic controls to navigate menus or a mix of gesture control and eye tracking, as well as voice commands. They are added on the doors virtual reality glasses for greater immersion.

let them decide for you

Once on the move, Audi wants passengers to forget about everything and take advantage of the travel time. For this reason, this Audi urbansphere concept has the capacity to pick up passengers at home, drop them off at their destination and, alone, find a parking space or space for recharging.

The latter can be done at a maximum power of 270 kW thanks to 800-volt charging technology, which would allow it to obtain 300 kilometers of autonomy in just 10 minutes. And go from 5% to 80% of your battery capacity (from 120 kWh) in 25 minutes. To move it, a 295 kW (395 hp) engine has been chosen. The mechanical assembly allows to travel 750 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle.

On the outside, the Audi urbanshpere concept is covered by Matrix LED technology light panels that, in addition to offering the best lighting to the vehicle itself, also allow you to configure your own signatures for each passenger and warn other drivers and pedestrians of your presence, with games of different colors.

To top it off, passengers have available the Audi Light Umbrellaa luminescent umbrella made of reflective materials to warn of the presence of the pedestrian and that, through artificial intelligence, activates a rhythmic flashing in dangerous situations or when crossing a zebra crossing.