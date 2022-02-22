This Jenga-shaped building tricked an iPhone into thinking it was a QR code

Actually, he didn’t think it was a QR either but a block of text. A screenshot made by a user of this Jenga tower-shaped building turned on iPhone camera detection. And since the building has such a particular shape, the user interpreted it as a QR code.

The strange building at 56 Leonard Street in New York

In New York City there is a strange looking building at 56 Leonard Street. Located in the Tribeca area, a former industrial area converted into a residential area, is one of the most expensive neighborhoods on the island of Manhattan. Although in reality its appearance has made it known more as the “Jenga building”.

my iPhone thought this building was QR code pic.twitter.com/Bm2oeGcPPY — Sam Sheffer (@samsheffer) February 7, 2022

Sam Sheffer took this screenshot while his iPhone was focused on the Jenga building. In it you can see how the iPhone detects it as a specific object, thing that happens with people or pets. That was the first wake-up call for this particular building.

Sheffer confuses this detection with the feature that allows you to read QR codes from the iPhone. If the iPhone had actually detected a QR code, the URL associated with it would have appeared below and in yellow. Which doesn’t happen here.





What really happened is that the text detection or Live Text of iOS 15 was activated. A function that we can easily deactivate and that it is used to copy texts that we find with the camera. A kind of OCR tool already integrated in the system that is very comfortable. Its accuracy is so good that even students use it to copy notes in class and from a distance.

We can see that this function is active because you see the text icon in the lower right corner of the camera. What we don’t know is what text would have been copied if this function had been pressed.