This Jennifer Aniston jacket combines perfectly with jeans

Jennifer Aniston should be declared the queen of wardrobe basics. At 53, the actress friends It has a classic, traditional style, but always with a youthful and relaxed touch. This makes her a reference for many women over 50 who are inspired by her looks to dress.

In this case, Jennifer Aniston demonstrates what the jacket perfect to wear with jeans. This proposal allows you to be neat, chic, elegant but with the comfort and versatility that the Jean. A super versatile wardrobe staple that allows you to build countless looks according to how you combine it.

