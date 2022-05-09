This ‘Job Proposal’ Actress Is Called Korea’s Emma Stone – TV Show News

Netflix has hit the nail on the head by premiering Korean series of all kinds of genres on its platform, which has allowed us to meet new talent from this part of the world, like what happened with the cast of the squid gameand how the public has found Emma Stone in one of the actresses of Job offercould it be true?

It is about Kim Se Jeong, protagonist of the new series that is taking over the most watched of the streaming giant, and gives life to Shin Ha Ri, who poses as one of her best friends on a blind date with a top CEO to drive him awaybut in the end it gets a bit complicated for him because he feels attracted to him.

Fans who have seen her work consider Kim Se Jeaong to be the Korean Emma Stone because of the level of facial expressions she has.. As you may remember, the actress from cruel, he has a high acting range and relies a lot on the very expressive faces he makes, a quick example of this can be found in It is said of me.

Just this film directed by Will Gluck and the scene of Kim Se Jeong pretending to be unbearable to push the CEO out of the series are the ones being compared and so the Korean actress is named as Emma Stone. And as if this were not enough, the fans have found little curiosities between them, such as the fact that their screen debuts occurred 10 years apart and both played a high school schoolgirl; Kim Se Jeong in School 2017 Y Emma Stone in Superbad, 2007.

Kim Se Jeong is called the Korean Emma Stone.



The most surprising thing about this is that It is not the first time that Kim has been compared to the Oscar winner for La la land, She herself confessed via La República that they had already told her that she looked alike, but that now everyone thinks about it, she feels flattered and pressured at the same time:

I really like Emma Stone and I have heard before that we are similar, so I am very grateful. It used to be a nickname that only I knew, but I’m happy that everyone calls me that now. At the same time, there is pressure to be given the name of Emma Stone.

If more than one says it, it must be true, or what do you think?